Internet of Things (IoT) In Retail Market to be Worth $297.44 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global internet of things in retail market size is expected to reach USD 297.44 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth is attributed to the adoption and implementation of connected technologies, such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Near-Field Communication (NFC), for enhanced shopping and payment experience. Furthermore, with the reduced cost of IoT sensors and hardware, the demand for a seamless shopping experience is expected to fuel the adoption of IoT in the retail market. The growing acceptance of smart payments in the retail sector is also one of the major factors that will drive the industry's growth over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The services component segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2023 to 2030 owing to the significant adoption of IoT in the retail sector, which has augmented the demand for infrastructure and application management services.

The NFC technology segment accounted for a significant revenue share of over 32% in 2022 owing to innovation in payment methods via mobile wallets.

The customer management application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 33.1% from 2023 to 2030 as it enables retailers to deliver a customized, personalized, and engaging experience to their customers.

The on-premise deployment segment accounted for a considerable revenue share of over 48% in 2022 owing to the advantages offered to retailers, such as control over data security & privacy, reliability, cost savings, and customization options.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period as a result of rising investments in the retail sectors of developing countries in the region.

Internet Of Things In Retail Market Growth & Trends

IoT devices also help in the back-end operations for retailers, such as organizing effective logistics operations. The GPS trackers, RFID tags, and IoT-connected sensors help track the movement of goods in real-time, providing seamless supply chain management. This also prevents damage, spoilage, or loss of goods during transportation, which is significantly valuable for perishable food items. This, in turn, is expected to drive the IoT in retail market growth. For instance, in November 2022, Microsoft Corporation launched its Microsoft Supply Chain Platform, which is expected to help organizations make the most of their supply chain data domain investment. This would be aided by the Microsoft ecosystem, which includes Microsoft Cloud, Azure, and Dynamic 365, among others.

The pandemic has had a significant impact on worldwide spending, including the retail industry. Retailers had put several new projects on hold as their primary focus was the continuation of business operations during the economic crisis. Moreover, the technology roadmap for IoT has been delayed by the companies due to remote working limitations. However, IoT adoption in retail is expected to increase in the coming years. Retailers are implementing mobile payment systems, autonomous cleaning robots, and contactless checkout kiosks to reduce human interference and curb the spread of the coronavirus. Advanced technologies, such as AI, cloud services, and automation, are further augmenting the growth of the retail industry post-pandemic.

Internet Of Things In Retail Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global internet of things in retail market on the basis of component, technology, application, deployment, and region:

IoT in Retail Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Hardware

Beacons



RFID Tags



Sensors



Wearables

Platform

Connectivity Management



Application Management



Device Management

Services

Professional Services



Managed Services

IoT in Retail Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Bluetooth Low Energy

Near Field Communication

ZigBee

Others

IoT in Retail Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Operations Management

Inventory Management



Supply Chain Automation



Workforce Management



Security and Safety

Customer Management

Smart Vending Machine



Smart Shelves



Queue Management



Automated Checkout

Asset Management

Asset Tracking



Predictive Maintenance

Advertising and Marketing

Smart Digital Signage



Geomarketing

Others

IoT in Retail Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

IoT in Retail Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players in Internet Of Things In Retail Market

Arm Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Impinj, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Losant IoT

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

PTC Inc.

RetailNext, Inc.

SAP SE

Softweb Solutions, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

