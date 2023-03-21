Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Worth $861.3 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global internet of things in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 861.3 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at 16.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. High penetration of smartphones is one of the significant factors boosting the growth of market. As per the statistics published in GSM Association's report, The Mobile Economy 2018, the number of people connected to mobile services surpassed 5 billion in 2017 and the number of unique mobile subscribers is expected to reach 5.9 billion by 2030 (71% of the global population).

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Medical devices segment held the largest share of 2022 owing to the growing demand for self-monitoring devices and launch of novel instruments. For instance, in March 2022 , Amrita University introduced Amrita Spandanam, a wearable non-prick health monitoring device that can monitor blood pressure and measure blood glucose without pressure cuffs

By connectivity technology, the cellular network segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. This can be attributed to the benefits of cellular network including increased capacity, less power consumption, and reduced interference.

By application, telemedicine segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing number of patients suffering from conditions requiring Long-Term Care (LTC), including Alzheimer's disease, cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

Based on end-use, hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2022. Rising investments by hospitals for accelerating the adoption of IoT solutions is a key factor propelling the segment growth.

Due to the rising adoption of electronic health records, increasing government support for internet of things in healthcare and growing usage of e-prescribing, telehealth, and other HC IT technologies in North America , the region had the largest market share.

Internet of Things in Healthcare Market Growth & Trends

There is rising awareness among the people for self-health monitoring and diagnosis due to the increase in the burden of various health issues at the early component of life. Rising awareness regarding healthy lifestyle among the young and adult population to adopt smart wearables to remotely monitor the health activities and track them and monitor health issues is driving the market growth. Furthermore, many companies and healthcare institutions are launching mHealth programs for remote patient monitoring, which is leading to an increase in the adoption of IoT solutions for remote patient monitoring services.

Technological advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure, including the use of IoT, AI, and big data is one of the key factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for efficient & effective treatment and increasing awareness among patients about upgraded technology are also some of the factors expected to boost the internet of things in healthcare market over the forecast period. Advanced technologies, such as smart sensors, robotic pills, microcontroller, digital networking, automotive microcontrollers, radiofrequency, and sensors, play a significant role in driving the market.

Rise in healthcare spending across the globe is driving the demand for implementation of IoT solutions in healthcare sector. According to estimates published by WHO in 2020, global spending on healthcare witnessed a significant surge, accounting for 11% of the global GDP or USD 9 trillion. The healthcare industry is evolving from fee-for-service model to value-based model, wherein treatment outcomes are reimbursed. The pressure of reducing healthcare costs is escalating globally as its cost is increasing faster than the growth of economies.

Furthermore, IoT solutions enabled clinical trials also offer an opportunity for cost reduction as IoT simplifies the overall process and captures sophisticated endpoints. Remote patient monitoring solutions help in handling of noncritical patients at home, which eventually reduces hospital admissions and improves workflow efficiency. In addition, IoT solutions also enhance clinical operations through asset tracking and improvement in data capturing helps in significant cost savings. Thus, the demand for the development of internet of things in healthcare is rising globally.

Internet of Things in Healthcare Market Segmentation

Grand view research has segmented the global internet of things in healthcare market based on component, connectivity technology, application, end-use, and region

IoT in Healthcare Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Medical Devices

Wearable External Devices



Implanted Medical Devices



Stationary Medical Devices

System and Software

Remote Device Management



Network Bandwidth Management



Data Analytics



Application Security



Network Security

Services

System Integration Services



Consulting, Training, and Education



Support and Maintenance Services

IoT in Healthcare Market - Connectivity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cellular

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

LPWANs

Zigbee

RFID

IoT in Healthcare Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Telemedicine

Patient Monitoring

Connected Imaging

Clinical Operations

Medical Management

Others

IoT in Healthcare Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals and Clinics

Clinical Research Organizations

Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

IoT in Healthcare Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Norway



Denmark

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the IoT in Healthcare Market

Medtronic

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

GE Healthcare

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Infosys Limited

Cerner Corporation

QUALCOMM Incorporated

Amazon

Intel corporation

Wipro ltd

The global medical supply delivery service market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growing need for ensuring quick, safe, and secure transportation of samples and specimens for testing, reducing logistics costs, and increasing focus on improving the healthcare system is increasing the demand for medical supply delivery services. The increasing incidence of road accidents owing to various factors leading to blood loss and immediate requirement for blood is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, rising incidence of diabetes and hypertension, and the rising surgical procedures for organ transplants are driving the market growth.

