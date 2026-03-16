International Gate Control and AirportLabs Redefine Operational Precision at Chicago O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since August 2025, Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) has been running on a new digital operational backbone. International Gate Control (IGC), in partnership with AirportLabs and with the support of the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), deployed two core systems, SkyCore AODB and Allegra RMS. These replaced legacy systems with a unified, real-time intelligence layer. Six months in, the systems are reshaping how one of the world's most complex airports operates day to day.

Partnership Background

Chicago O'Hare Airport & AirportLabs Partnership

The project began in early 2025 as a partnership between International Gate Control (IGC), which has managed operations at some of the world's most demanding airports for over 36 years, and AirportLabs, a cloud-native aviation technology provider with deployments across 100+ airports globally. The Chicago Department of Aviation supported the initiative as part of its ongoing ORDNext modernization strategy, which underpins the development of new world-class facilities, including the Global Terminal. The initial deployment of the new systems was completed on time in August 2025, covering SkyCore AODB and Allegra RMS core functionalities and establishing the operational and data foundation for future expansion across O'Hare.

Modernizing Operations at Tech Speed

The complex transition from legacy mainframes to a cloud-native, microservices architecture was executed with unprecedented speed. This rapid deployment model allowed O'Hare to modernize its most critical infrastructure without operational downtime, proving that world-class airports can innovate at the speed of the digital age.

This rapid rollout saw the integration of two core systems:

SkyCore Airport Operational Database (AODB) : This is O'Hare's single source of truth. A cloud-native, microservices-based platform that centralises flight schedules, real-time status data, and airline feeds from a growing roster of carriers, eliminating the data silos that traditionally lead to delays and manual reconciliation.

This is O'Hare's single source of truth. A cloud-native, microservices-based platform that centralises flight schedules, real-time status data, and airline feeds from a growing roster of carriers, eliminating the data silos that traditionally lead to delays and manual reconciliation. Allegra Resource Management System (RMS): The operational planning engine. Allegra automates the allocation of gates, aircraft stands, baggage belts, and check-in counters - giving IGC's team the visibility to plan ahead rather than react.

"After 36 years of managing operations at the world's most demanding airports, we know what works and what doesn't," says Paul Lark, President of International Gate Control. "Since the Go-Live of SkyCore AODB and Allegra RMS systems in August 2025, we have replaced fragmented, manual coordination with a unified, intelligent operational core that maintains the highest reliability standards for O'Hare's complex daily traffic."

Operational Results

The transition to a unified intelligence layer has fundamentally shifted the airport's operational DNA. By replacing manual data entry and fragmented coordination with automated intelligence, O'Hare has moved from reactive troubleshooting to predictive precision.

Since implementation, the systems have delivered the following results:

Precision at Scale: The platform has successfully managed over 140,000 flights with zero conflicts resulting from automatic allocation.

The platform has successfully managed over with resulting from automatic allocation. The Silent Efficiency of Automation: Terminal-to-terminal transfers, which previously required intensive manual coordination and labor, are now fully autonomous. The system has executed 3,159 automatic tows to other terminals with a 0% invalid or conflict rate .

Terminal-to-terminal transfers, which previously required intensive manual coordination and labor, are now fully autonomous. The system has executed to other terminals with a Predictive Bottleneck Identification: By centralizing operational data, teams can now identify and resolve potential constraints in gate assignments and resource allocation well before they impact the 83+ million annual passengers who depend on Chicago's global connectivity.

What's Next: The 2026 Roadmap

Throughout 2026, ICG will deploy a suite of additional AirportLabs solutions at O'Hare, designed to enhance every touchpoint of the journey:

Airport Community App : Airport-wide mobile hub centralizing communication and real-time collaboration, allowing staff to resolve issues before they arise and keep operations running smoothly 24/7.

: Airport-wide mobile hub centralizing communication and real-time collaboration, allowing staff to resolve issues before they arise and keep operations running smoothly 24/7. VisionAir FIDS (Flight Information Display System) : A unified, hardware-agnostic platform to deliver synchronised, real-time flight and wayfinding information to travellers.

: A unified, hardware-agnostic platform to deliver synchronised, real-time flight and wayfinding information to travellers. PocketFlights: A digital travel assistant designed to provide real-time flight information to passengers directly on their mobile devices

"AirportLabs has been the innovator in this space for over ten years, and our latest go-live at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) proves our platform is the best in the industry. This isn't a promise of what's to come; it's a reality, says Ligiu Uiorean, AirportLabs Director. Our Stream Implementation Framework has already delivered flawless deployments at 100+ airports, proving the platform's scalability and our methodology. The ultimate success at O'Hare is about moving millions of people efficiently and making each of those journeys feel simple and predictable. We believe the true power of our technology lies in the uncomplicated experience it creates for every passenger, delivering an operational transformation that just works."

This strategic investment aligns with Mayor Brandon Johnson's commitment to infrastructure that drives equity and growth, ensuring Chicago remains the ultimate global gateway for the 21st century and beyond.

For all media and marketing-related questions regarding AirportLabs, please contact the marketing team at marketing@airportlabs.com.

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About: AirportLabs delivers cloud-native aviation technology solutions designed for complex airport operations. With a decade of proven impact and deployments across 100+ airports — including some of the world's busiest international hubs — AirportLabs' cloud-native platforms redefine how airports operate, collaborate, and innovate. By seamlessly connecting critical operations, transforming complex data ecosystems, and enhancing real-time collaboration, AirportLabs empowers airports, airlines, and ground handlers worldwide to achieve unparalleled efficiency, resilience, and passenger experience.

About International Gate Control (IGC) International Gate Control has provided specialized airport management services for 36 years, focusing on slot coordination, schedule facilitation, and day-of-operations management. Based in Chicago, IGC supports airport authorities and operators in managing complex gate assignments, resource coordination, and operational optimization. The company's extensive experience in high-volume airport operations makes IGC a trusted partner for critical aviation infrastructure management.

About Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) The Chicago Department of Aviation operates O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport, collectively serving over 100 million passengers annually. As one of North America's largest municipal aviation authorities, CDA manages critical transportation infrastructure that serves as an economic catalyst for the Chicago region while connecting the city to global markets through comprehensive domestic and international flight networks.

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