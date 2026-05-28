Cologne Bonn Airport and AirportLabs Partner to Connect Staff and Centralise Operations

COLOGNE, Germany, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AirportLabs has announced the successful deployment of its Airport Community App at Cologne Bonn Airport (CGN). The system went live in December 2025 and has since become the mobile operational hub for airport staff, delivering real-time flight data, live security waiting times, and a centralised hub for procedures and communications, all from a single mobile platform.

A Growing Need for Connected, Informed Teams

Cologne Airport & AirportLabs Partnership

Cologne Bonn Airport serves around 10 million passengers each year and operates across a wide range of functions that depend on fast, accurate information. With growing operational requirements, the airport wanted to further improve information sharing and coordination across teams, from ground handlers to terminal staff.

Staff needed instant visibility into flight schedules and status updates, without relying on fragmented communication channels. Equally pressing was the challenge of security wait times: with passenger flow constantly shifting, teams needed live data to anticipate pressure points and act before disruptions escalated. At the same time, the airport recognised a broader opportunity: to consolidate operational information and procedures into one central platform.

The search for a solution led Cologne Bonn Airport to AirportLabs and the Airport Community App: a platform purpose-built for exactly these challenges.

Deploying a Unified Digital Platform

The Airport Community App was deployed at Cologne Bonn Airport in December 2025, with a focused rollout designed to address the airport's most pressing operational needs. The implementation centred on two core priorities: giving staff instant access to the real-time information they need to do their jobs, and creating a single, authoritative home for the airport's operational processes and content.

The onboarding process brought teams across the airport onto one shared platform: accessible on any device, with no hardware constraints and no limits on user numbers. From the outset, the app served as both an information tool and a collaboration environment, replacing fragmented communication with a unified digital space where staff could stay informed, aligned, and equipped to respond quickly.

"Operational excellence is one of our main strategic business goals. The Airport Community App helps us to optimise our processes by consolidating and making key real-time data available to all employees. This enables us to offer our customers the best possible service – and it makes our colleagues' day-to-day work a little easier," says Nicolas Novacek, EVP Aviation & Ground Services & Accountable Manager at Cologne Bonn Airport.

Airport Community App: Keeping CGN Connected and Coordinated

The Airport Community App serves as the central operational hub for Cologne Bonn Airport's teams. Designed to eliminate communication silos and put critical information at every staff member's fingertips, the app delivers:

Real-Time Flight Information: Instant access to live flight data, schedules, key metrics, and timelines through an intuitive Flights List – enabling teams to react to changes as they happen and coordinate around an accurate, shared operational picture.

Instant access to live flight data, schedules, key metrics, and timelines through an intuitive Flights List – enabling teams to react to changes as they happen and coordinate around an accurate, shared operational picture. Live Security Wait Times: Instant visibility into security queue times, helping operational teams anticipate passenger flow, enhance coordination, and keep the airport moving smoothly during peak periods.

Instant visibility into security queue times, helping operational teams anticipate passenger flow, enhance coordination, and keep the airport moving smoothly during peak periods. Centralised Procedures and Content: A structured, searchable repository of operational procedures, guidelines, and documentation, ensuring every team member has access to the same up-to-date information, regardless of their role or location within the airport.

"Cologne Bonn Airport is a clear example of what the Airport Community App is designed for. Whether it's real-time security wait times or a centralised home for operational procedures, the platform adapts to what each airport genuinely needs. Five months in, we're proud to see it embedded in daily operations at CGN, helping teams stay in sync and move from reactive to proactive management," says Alexandra Stoica, Product Manager of Airport Community App.

About AirportLabs

A global leader in aviation technology, AirportLabs delivers integrated, cloud-native tools that make airport operations simple. With over a decade of proven results and deployments at 100+ airports – including some of the world's busiest international hubs – AirportLabs helps operational teams work as one, with shared, real-time insight. By connecting critical systems and simplifying complex data instead of adding complexity, AirportLabs enables airports, airlines, and ground handlers to increase efficiency, strengthen resilience, and deliver a smoother passenger experience

About Cologne Bonn Airport

Cologne Bonn Airport (CGN) is one of Germany's key regional airports, serving millions of passengers each year with connections to destinations across Europe and beyond. Committed to continuous improvement and passenger experience, the airport drives forward digital initiatives that enhance both safety and operational efficiency.

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