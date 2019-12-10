Interactive Display Market to Reach $29.20 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 8.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Interactive Display Market by Panel Type (Flat Panel, Flexible Panel, and Transparent Panel), Technology (OLED, LED, LCD, and QD), Screen Size(Less than 35", 35" to 60", and More than 60"), Application (Interactive Table, Interactive Monitor, Interactive Kiosk, Interactive Whiteboard, and Video Wall), and End User (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Military & Defense, Transportation, Education, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global interactive display industry was valued at $14.63 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $29.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in demand for interactive whiteboard in education sector, increase in trend touch-based devices, and rise in adoption of interactive display in retail application drive the global interactive display market. However, high cost of new display technologies hinders the market growth. On the other hand, surge in focus toward adoption of new advance technology would create new opportunities in the industry.

The flat panel segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on panel type, the flat panel segment contributed to nearly 88% of the global interactive display market share in 2018. Growth in the consumer electronics, surge in technological advancements in high quality displays, reduced display prices, and surge in the gaming and entertainment industry are the major factors that drive the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the transparent panel segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to the rise in demand for transparent panel in various sectors such as corporate offices, entertainment hubs, and retail stores.

The LCD segment to contribute its highest share by 2026

Based on technology, the LCD segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total share of the global interactive display market in 2018. The use of LCD in several electronic applications such as digital clocks, calculators, and music systems for data visualization drive the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the QD segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 14.3% from 2019 to 2026. The technology is photo active as well as electro active, which enables it to be incorporated in new emissive displays.

North America to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global interactive display market. This is due to the continuous advancement and demand for new technologies such as QD, flexible display, and transparent display, in this region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 13.0% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to the rise in disposable income and initiative from the local manufacturing companies in this region.

Leading market players

Planar Systems

LG Electronics

Sharp Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

ViewSonic Corporation

Horizon Display Inc

Baanto International Ltd

NEC Corporation

Crystal Display Systems Ltd

Elo Touch Solutions

