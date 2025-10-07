Inter Primo upgrades to IFS Cloud to streamline production planning and accelerate time to market

Leading specialist manufacturer deploys IFS.ai to enhance efficiency across its entire value chain, from finance to the shop floor

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced that Primo Group, a global manufacturer of plastic extrusions solutions, is upgrading to IFS Cloud to boost production efficiency, reduce lead times and sharpen its competitive edge through the power of Industrial AI.

Accurate data and robust monitoring are essential for manufacturers serving global customers. Real-time insights ensure that products and services consistently meet customer needs and adhere to the highest standards. To navigate fluctuating demand, volatile supply chains, and rising cost pressures, manufacturers must also rely on effective supply chain processes and agile production planning. Recognizing this, Primo, an IFS customer since 2019, chose to upgrade to IFS Cloud to ensure continuous access to enhanced functionalities.

By shifting to the composable IFS Cloud platform, Primo gains immediate access to new features, including embedded IFS.ai, enabling it to adapt rapidly to changing market demands and sustain growth momentum. The solution will initially be rolled out to around 1,000 Primo users at nine production sites and the company's global sales headquarters, across a total of eight countries.

IFS is a comprehensive solution that supports Inter Primo's entire value chain, from back-office financials to shop floor planning and reporting. The platform will also streamline core business processes from Customer contact through to project management, procurement, warehouse management, and document handling. This comprehensive digitalization is expected to significantly accelerate turnaround times and shorten the company's overall time to market.

Marika Solgård-Olli, Group Director of Business IT, Primo, said: "We wanted a solution that could support our drive toward faster production cycles and more streamlined processes across all our sites. Upgrading to IFS Cloud means we now have a composable platform that stays current and provides built-in AI. This move gives us the tools to scale efficiently, adapt to shifting customer needs and remain competitive in a fast-moving market."

Primo is implementing a comprehensive suite of IFS Cloud ERP modules across the end-to-end value chain: from finance to HCM, procurement and warehouse management and from project management to supply chain, manufacturing and document management. The company also plans to explore the AI-powered Manufacturing Scheduling Optimization (MSO) module, which offers additional capabilities for production planning and scheduling optimization.

Jesper Ilum, Country Manager, Denmark, IFS said: "Primo is a major player in extrusion technology, and we're delighted they chose to expand their IFS footprint with IFS Cloud. By consolidating on a single cloud platform, they can tap into advanced AI-driven capabilities on demand and fine-tune operations as their needs evolve. This approach highlights their commitment to continuous innovation and positions them to capitalize on new features and technologies as they become available through our evergreen upgrade cycle."

