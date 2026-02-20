Chelsea Football Club selects IFS as Principal Partner

Club will leverage IFS AI technology to enhance performance on and off the pitch

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announces a multi-year global partnership with Chelsea Football Club. As part of this commitment, IFS will be elevated to Principal Partner with immediate effect, featuring on Chelsea's front of shirt for the remainder of the 25/26 season — marking the beginning of a long-term collaboration that places advanced AI at the heart of football performance, operational excellence and fan engagement.

IFS, the world's leading provider of Industrial AI software, enables organizations to deliver tangible results with AI by solving complex, real-world operational problems. The partnership will see IFS bring its software and market-leading AI agents to Chelsea to drive precision across the club's operations, enhancing performance in almost every aspect of the club's work.

This partnership positions Chelsea at the forefront of football's technological evolution. By harnessing the power of IFS AI to connect people, assets and intelligence in real time, the club is sharpening its competitive edge on the pitch while elevating the experience for millions of fans worldwide.

For Chelsea, this agreement signals an intent to lead from the front — not only on the pitch, but in how elite clubs are built and operated. By embedding advanced AI into its foundations, the club is reinforcing its long-term ambition to set the benchmark for performance and innovation in global sport.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with IFS and leverage their leading edge AI software to help propel the club to even greater success," said Jason Gannon, President of Chelsea FC. "This partnership is a statement of intent to keep leading in this field, harnessing the opportunities advanced technology brings and unlocking the power of AI to improve everything we do on and off the pitch."

Mark Moffat, Chief Executive Officer of IFS, said: "In sport as in industry, the margins are small, the stakes are high, and the right decision at the right moment is everything. That's what IFS Industrial AI delivers for the industries that power the global economy. Chelsea FC holds itself to that same uncompromising standard, and that shared ambition is exactly why we're proud to be their Principal Partner."

