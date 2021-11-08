Intelligent Packaging Market to Grow by 2.4X, Creating Incremental Opportunity of US$ 46.7 Bn by 2031

Future Market Insight's (FMI's) latest study uncovers information on hidden opportunities in the intelligent packaging market. It analyzes the critical trends favoring demand outlook across various segments in terms of technology, level of packaging, application, and end use. The survey also forecasts growth prospects for the intelligent packaging market for the assessment period, from 2021 to 2031

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI), Dubai: As per FMI, the global intelligent packaging market is estimated to top US$ 19.7 Bn in 2021. Suring applications of intelligent packaging solutions across cosmetics, personal care, healthcare, and consumer goods industries is augmenting the demand in the market. On account of this, the market is anticipated to exceed US$ 46.7 Bn by 2031, expanding at a 9% CAGR over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Intelligent packaging is gaining traction, especially following the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector as these solutions facilitate tracking, tracing, and ensure safety of products while transit, subsequently improving their shelf-life. These factors are expected to drive the sales of intelligent packaging by 2.4X through 2031.

Several brands are shifting towards intelligent packaging solutions to meet the demand for interactive, smart, user-friendly, connected, and eco-friendly packaging from customers. For instance, Cadbury, a British multinational confectionery company, started adopting smart packaging to help its customers make connections. It also uses a MAXQ QR code on its milk tray packaging. Driven by such developments, the demand for intelligent packaging is expected to grow at 10.5% in 2021.

On the basis of the level of packaging, primary packaging is anticipated to continue dominating the market, growing at a robust CAGR of 9.6% through 2031. Increasing emphasis on adopting interactive and attractive packing solutions to improve the first impression of the product is a key factor driving sales in the segment.

"Greater inclination for contactless purchase and contactless delivery among present-day consumers will tip scales in favor of intelligent packaging. Introduction of innovative packaging technologies such as anti-microbial and nanotechnology also will accelerate the growth in the market," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Intelligent Packaging Market Study

The U.S. is expected to hold the largest share in the North America market, accounting for nearly 85% of regional sales through 2031.

market, accounting for nearly 85% of regional sales through 2031. Germany is projected to emerge as one of the most remunerative markets in Europe , contributing around 1/5th of the overall revenue share in the region by 2031.

is projected to emerge as one of the most remunerative markets in , contributing around 1/5th of the overall revenue share in the region by 2031. India is estimated to dominate the South Asia intelligent packaging market, accounting for more than 45% of the regional demand through 2031.

is estimated to dominate the intelligent packaging market, accounting for more than 45% of the regional demand through 2031. The market in Japan is forecast to witness swift growth, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 11.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

is forecast to witness swift growth, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 11.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. In terms of technology, interactive/data carriers packaging is anticipated to hold the dominant share, accounting for 44% of the sales by 2031.

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for smart packaging with advanced features such as easy tracking and detecting using quick response (QR) codes from the e-commerce industry is spurring the sales of intelligent packaging.

Implementation of stringent regulations regarding storing and transporting various food & beverages and healthcare products to ensure product safety is propelling the demand for active packaging such as oxygen scavengers and ethylene absorbers.

Key Restraints

High cost of intelligent packaging compared to traditional packaging is a primary factor hampering the growth in the market.

Rising concerns regarding the environment and implementation of several regulations about the use of plastics for packaging are restraining the growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers are emphasizing on launching next-generation packaging solutions, integrated adopting advanced technologies to expand their product portfolio. Also, some of the players are aiming at expanding their production capacity to cater to the increasing demand from various industries.

In 2021, JRI Company, an American company, announced expanding its production capacity by integration of the Labguard 3D equipment into its JRI-MySirius solutions.

In December 2020 , DeltaTrak Inc., a leading innovator of cold chain management and temperature monitoring solutions, announced launching customized vaccine temperature monitoring solutions, which are compatible with the three temperature profiles required for the handling, transport, and storage of COVID-19 vaccines.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Material Providers

Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Ineos Group Limited

Eni S.p.A.

LG Chemical

Lanxess AG

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC

Packaging Manufacturers

Amcor plc.

Crown Holding Inc.

3M Company

Company CCL Industries Inc.

Huhtamaki Global

DS Smith

Avery Dennison Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Sealed Air Corporation

Stora Enso

WestRock Company

Ball Corporation

Mondi Plc.

International Paper Company

Georgia-Pacific LLC

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Coveris Holdings S.A.

DuPont Teijin Films US

Sigma Plastics Group

Technology Providers

Timestrip UK Ltd

Varcode, Ltd.

Temptime Corporation

DeltaTrak, Inc.

EVIGENCE SENSORS

JRI Company

Vitsab International AB

LAXCEN TECHNOLOGY INC.

APK-ID

STARNFC Technologies Ltd.

Brand Owners

Nestlé S.A.

Coca-Cola Company

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Unilever PLC

Procter & Gamble Company

XPO Logistics

DHL Supply Chain

Amazon.com, Inc.

Shopify Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Intelligent Packaging Market

The latest report by FMI provides a detailed analysis of the global intelligent packaging market, providing credible insights into key factor driving the market through 2021 and beyond. The study also disclosed growth projections on in intelligent packaging market with detailed segmentation:

By Technology:

Indicators

Time-Temperature Indicators



Gas & Integrity Indicators



Freshness Indicators

Sensors

Interactive Packaging/Data Carriers

Quick-response (QR Codes)



Barcodes



Radio Frequency Identification (RFIDs)



Near Field Communications (NFCs)



Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Active Packaging

Oxygen Scavengers



Ethylene Absorbers



Moisture Scavengers



Anti-microbial Packaging

By Level of Packaging:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

By Application:

Bottles and Jars

Blisters

Trays & Clamshells

Cans

Boxes & Cartons

Vials, Ampoules, & Prefilled Syringes

Bags & Pouches

Films & Wraps

Mailers

Labels, Tapes, & Tags

Others

By End Use:

Food

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood



Fruits & Vegetables



Dairy Products



Bakery & Confectionary



Processed Food



Ready to Eat Food



Others

Beverage

Healthcare

Medical Devices



Medical Supplies



Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Logistics & Transport

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Goods

Personal Care & Homecare

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into intelligent packaging market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for intelligent packaging market between 2021 and 2031

Intelligent packaging market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Intelligent packaging market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

