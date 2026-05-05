Insurance Third Party Administrator Market to Reach $795.1 Billion by 2032, Growing at 9.6% | AMR

The automation of health insurance claims propelled by AI, and the rise of outsourcing operational functions in the direction of third-party assistance companies is driving growth in the global Insurance TPA market

WILMINGTON, Del., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has published a comprehensive report titled "Insurance Third Party Administrator Market by Service Type, End User, Enterprise Size, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032." According to the report, the global insurance third party administrator (TPA) market was valued at $324.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $795.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032.

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Report Quick-Reference Data

Report Title Insurance Third Party Administrator Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 to 2032 Report Code A12542| Allied Market Research Base Year 2022 Market Size 2020 USD 324.9 billion Market Forecast 2032 USD 795.1 billion CAGR 9.6% (2023 to 2032) By Service Type Claims Management

Policy Management

Commission Management

Others By End User Life and Health Insurance Life and Health Insurance Type Life Insurance Health Insurance Health Insurance Type Disease Insurance

Property and Casualty Insurance P and C Service Type Claims Management Policy Management Commission Management Others P and C Insurance Type Property Insurance Professional Liability Insurance Product Liability Insurance Directors and Officers (D AND O) Liability Insurance Others

By Enterprise Size Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Regions North America | Europe | Asia-Pacific | LAMEA

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The insurance TPA market is currently in a transition phase which is driven by combination of factors including the increasing complexity of you sea products, an expand on you sea population and a move to administrative models that are more heavily relying to outsourcing. Insurers are progressively leaning towards third-party administrators to simplify claims management, implement better policy administration and bring down operational costs; this is unlocking cost savings opportunities along the insurance value chain.

The demand for TPAs in the health insurance sector is one of the key factors driving the growth of third-party administration services in insurance market, as well as growing need for operational efficiency and transparency in various business processes related to insurance along with rapid adoption rate of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation technologies into TPA workflows are expected to accelerate the growth. Nevertheless, the security vulnerabilities, data privacy concerns, and low awareness regarding TPA services in emerging economies are some important constraints faced by this market.

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Key Market Insights

The insurance third party administrator market landscape is molded by several macro and micro-level trends:

Digital Transformation: TPAs are adopting more and more online portals, apps, electronic claims submission, automated claims processing, customer-facing chatbots and data analytics to streamline service delivery while decreasing cycle times.

Adoption of AI & Automation: Integration of AI-driven claims triage, predictive analytics and robotic process automation (RPA) empower TPAs to reduce the turnaround time for claims processing, automate fraud detection in real-time and substantially reduce administrative unit costs.

Many more employers use self-funded health plans, leading to a consistent need for TPA services and benefits for claims of adjudication, regulation compliance as well as other facilities.

Consolidation & M&A Activity - Private equity-driven roll-up models and strategic buy-and-build acquisitions are still reshaping the competitive landscape, as top-tier players deploy capital to expand geographic coverage and service offerings through strategic M&A.

Emerging Market Penetration: The rapidly expanding insurance markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America, will offer global and regional TPA providers significant growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of Service Type, the claims management segment led the insurance TPA market in 2022, contributing to over two-thirds of global industry revenue. The leadership in data analytics in claim management, as TPAs can process and analyze huge volumes of claims data with better accuracy and efficiency, is responsible for it. On the contrary, the policy management segment is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% through 2032 owing to growing cloud-based platform digitization and AI-enabled policy lifecycle management process.

By End-User: In 2022, the life and health insurance segment accounted for a substantial market share owing to the various value-added TPA services such as billing, data analytics, claims processing, and member services. Among the end user, the property and casualty (P&C) insurance segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during 2023-2026 as insurers increasingly outsource P&C claims to TPAs for more efficient capital management in mass or specialized claims situations.

By Enterprise Size: Large enterprises accounted for the largest market share in 2022 due to a higher number of insurance policies/claims/policyholder interactions requiring advanced TPA infrastructure. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment is likely to show robust CAGR owing to significant cost benefits, improved claims efficiency as well as access to sophisticated digital administration tools without heavy capital investment attracted by TPA partnerships. It has also projected a CAGR of 10.7% for the SME segment from 2023 to 2030.

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Regional Insights

North America: North America held the most significant share of global insurance TPA market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its position throughout 2032. Higher healthcare expenditure, a more established insurance ecosystem in addition to better digital infrastructure coupled with a high demand for effective health care claims processing and management, is driving the region's dominance. Approximately 95% of the North American market exists within the United States, which has hundreds of licensed life and health, P&C, and health insurers alone thanks to a large private insurance sector.

Asia-Pacific - Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global insurance TPA market over the forecast period. The skyrocketing economic growth, the increasing middle-class population, rising health insurance penetration and government-backed insurance schemes in India and China are catering remarkable demand for tpa services across the countries. India's insurance market is one of the emerging economies and third fastest growing, growing at 32 to 34% p.a. most important feature of TPA providing digital & mobile-first oriented billing claim processing system for cashless medical treatment along with support in local languages.

Europe: Europe is one of the leading and developed markets in terms of insurance TPA services due to increasing adoption rate for digital claims management platforms in the UK and continental European insurance market The NHS Digital Programmed in the UK is an example of state-driven digital health infrastructure, which eases data-enabled TPA uptake in a country or region.

Middle East & Africa: The Middle East and Africa are rapidly becoming the new growth Market for insurance TPAs, this is supported by mandatory health insurance implementation, an expatriate driven Insurance market base & ongoing regional consolidation of TPAs. As the region's need for more scalable administration solutions increases, so too does its opportunity to expedite TPA market growth till 2032.

Top Players in Insurance TPA Market

The global insurance third party administrator market is characterized by the presence of some well-established firms and a number of small regional businesses. Top Companies Profiled In Allied Market Research Report Are:

Charles Taylor

CorVel Corporation

Crawford & Company

ESIS, Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc.

Gallagher Bassett Services, Inc.

Helmsman Management Services LLC

Meritain Health

Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.

United HealthCare Services, Inc. (UMR)

The market leaders are investing in AI-powered technology platforms, pursuing strategic acquisitions to expand both service portfolios and geographic reach, and forming partnerships with Insurtech companies to accelerate digital claims management capability. For our part, we believe the real mix is for technology development to generally move towards greater sophistication, with any data analysis / extraction relying on experience-based proof of meaningful $ cost efficiencies in delivering for insurers as clients.

Key Recent Industry Developments

March 2025 - Sedgwick took another step forward in its drive for growth in the Asia-Pacific region, announcing this week its new regional hub to meet rising demand for TPA services by multinational insurers operating throughout the region.

Feb. 2025 - Sedgwick to buy Bottomline's legal spend management unit, offers two software solutions Legal-X and Legal eXchange that identifies real-time overbilling anomalies for complex claims management.

Gallagher Bassett announces launch of first AI-powered claims triage platform using ML models to automatically classify and prioritize each claim by complexity, greatly reducing avg handling time Jan 2025

November 2024 - ExlService Holdings has partnered with a Top U.S. health insurer to implement end-to-end digital claims processing across intake, adjudication and member communication on a single TPA platform.

October 2025 - Gallagher Bassett completed the acquisition of Safe T Professionals LLC, adding nearly 200 safety professionals to its Technical Services unit and providing increased risk-control and safety solutions throughout North America.

November 2025 - In an agreement to create a powerful global leader in claims processing and risk solutions with combined annual revenues approaching C$1.4 billion and more than 9,500 professionals operating from over 30 locations worldwide, Davies Group has confirmed that it is now the proud owner of SCM Insurance Services after acquiring from TSSS Holdings Limited.

August 2024 - Crawford & Co has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a European specialty TPA firm, which will further enhance the company's liability and property claims capabilities across the UK and continental European markets.

May 2024 - Sedgwick announced the latest development in its artificial intelligence (AI) technology strategies with the launch of voice-powered care guidance tools to reduce claims processing time through machine learning predictive modeling, addressing and automating key elements along those paths in the life cycle.

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