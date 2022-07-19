Insulin Pump Market Size Worth $8.3 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global insulin pump market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period, reaching a value of USD 8.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research. The growth is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, which is one of the leading causes of chronic illness worldwide. Increasing awareness about diabetes and its treatments is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is boosting the market growth prospects for insulin pumps. AI applications are being used to improve patient management and prevent complications related to diabetes care. This is particularly beneficial for patients who use insulin pumps since it helps them stay on track with their medication regimen, reduces errors made while using the pump, and enhances communication between patients and caregivers.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on the pump type, the patch pump segment is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the patch pumps' benefits, such as the absence of tubing and the ability of the remote control.

Based on the product type, the tandem pump segment is anticipated to have a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. This is since the device is well-liked for its more compact size and smaller design.

Based on the end-use, the homecare segment is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR of 9.17% during the projection period. This is due to the consumers' growing awareness of the use of insulin pumps at home and their high acceptance of their simplicity.

Based on geography, the insulin pump market is anticipated to flourish throughout the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Government support for healthcare and programs promoting diabetes awareness are key development drivers in this region.

Insulin Pump Market Growth & Trends

Some other major trends that are expected to drive the market growth include increased adoption by commercial organizations and increased focus on lifestyle changes by consumers. These trends are likely to contribute significantly to market growth over the next few years. However, the key factors restraining the market's growth are saturation of the installed base, regulatory challenges related to the long-term use of insulin pumps, and high price tags associated with some products. Furthermore, strict regulations for product approval, and the popularity of naturopathy around the globe, are significant obstacles to market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global insulin pump market. This is due to the delay in the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes and the delay in the purchase of pumps by the patients during the pandemic. Furthermore, there were restrictions imposed by the governments of different countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a disruption in the supply of pumps and consumables. For instance, according to the American Diabetes Association, 15% of people who use CGM or pumps reported a delay in filling their prescriptions during the pandemic. Also, the revenue earned in 2020 was low for market participants. For instance, in 2020, Medtronic reported a fall of -1.0% in the revenues from its diabetes sector.

Insulin Pump Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global insulin pump market based on type, product, accessories, end-use, and region

Insulin Pump Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Patch Pumps

Tethered Pumps

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

MiniMed (630G, 670G, and VEO)

Accu-Chek (Combo, Insight, and Solo)

Tandem (T: slim X2, G4, T: flex Delivery System)

Omnipod

My Life Omnipod

Others

Accessories Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Insulin reservoir or cartridges

Insulin set insertion devices

Battery

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals & clinics

Homecare

Laboratories

Insulin Pump Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014-2025)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

List of Key Players in the Insulin Pump Market

Medtronic plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Tandem Diabetic Care, Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Ypsomed

Cellenovo

Sooil Development

Valeritas, Inc.

JingasuDelfu Co., Ltd.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.