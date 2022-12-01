Insta Group, a specialist in industrial automation, upgrades to IFS Cloud to drive secure digitalization and growth

IFS solution will deliver ease of integration across multiple business functions enabling the Finnish company to scale up more quickly

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Insta Group, an expert in industrial automation, industrial digitalization, cyber security, and defense technologies, has decided to upgrade its enterprise software suite to the latest IFS CloudTM solution to help to drive digitalization and accelerate growth across its global operations. At the same time, Insta Group has purchased IFS Success Services, an engagement framework that will help it to use IFS solutions to streamline the day-to-day support it offers their customers.

Insta Group has recently restructured and wanted a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) capability to develop a digital backbone as the foundation for dynamic business growth. It was also looking for the new IFS solution to support ease of integration with other solutions across the enterprise through the use of open application programming interfaces (APIs).

The solution covers functionality used by around 900 users, mainly in Finland. It will be deployed across the group's three-segment companies Insta Automation, a solution supplier and life-cycle partner for electrical automation; Insta Advance, an expert in cyber security and secure digitalization, and Insta ILS, a specialist in avionics, remotely piloted aircraft systems, and high tech. The software will also support a wide range of business functions: from finance to manufacturing, project management to supply chain management.

IFS Cloud will bring Insta Group a more standardized solution, offering the company easier and faster access to innovations across all these functional areas. In addition, the implementation will give Insta Group greater visibility across its business. This, in turn, will enable it to benefit from enhanced business value from tighter project control, together with better-informed and more streamlined sales and operational and materials and resource planning.

Lars Holmroos, CIO, Insta Group, said: "A secure digitalization strategy enables our 60-year-old family business to grow further. We are confident that working with IFS and implementing its IFS Cloud solution will help to deliver this for us. IFS has been a trusted business partner since 2007, and we have complete confidence in their ability to support our drive to deliver high-tech manufacturing and service offering. The solution supports this focus too, both through better integration and a smarter modern user interface and by delivering better visibility of data."

In addition, IFS Success Services will give Insta Group a bespoke success plan for its business, with ongoing success management and services sized to meet its business needs. The success plan will ensure that Insta Group's priorities are clearly understood and communicated, and it will provide a mechanism to capture opportunities for improvement as well as tracking and reporting progress.

Bjarne Baarman, Country Manager for IFS in Finland, said: "Achieving high-levels of productivity and operational efficiency is critically important to Insta Group in driving through their dynamic growth plans. IFS Cloud supports this not just through its rich functionality but also its ability to reduce the number of customer-specific modifications required post-implementation to almost zero.

"It was key also to the success of the project that we were able to provide Insta Group with the right blend of local and global support. This included providing them with the opportunity to work with a committed local team capable of understanding and rapidly resolving any challenges the company might have at a local level. But also ensuring they had access to the expertise, capability and support available across the full IFS operation globally."

About Insta Group

Insta is a Finnish family business with strong values and a trusted partner for its customers in intelligent industry, defence and cyber security. By combining top expertise with intelligent technology, we improve our customers' performance and profitability in a digitalizing world that is changing at an increasing pace. Our operating culture is founded on people, expertise and responsibility. Insta is home for over a thousand professionals and in 2021 company's net sales were 143,5M€. For more information, please visit: https://www.insta.fi/

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 5,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

