HELSINKI, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Aktia Bank Plc

Insider information

21 October 2025 at 9.45 a.m.

Insider information: Anssi Huhta appointed as new CEO of Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc's Board of Directors has appointed Anssi Huhta as the new CEO of the company. Huhta has served as Aktia's interim CEO since 12 June 2025 and he will take up his post immediately.

Anssi Huhta has worked at Aktia and been a member of the company's Executive Committee since 2020, first as EVP, Corporate Customers and since 2021 as EVP, Banking Business. In addition, he served as Deputy CEO of Aktia between 2023 and 2025. In the past, Huhta has served as Director in charge of private and corporate customers at OP Financial Group and as CEO of OP Card Company Plc. Before joining OP Financial Group, Huhta served as Branch Manager at Aktia.

The Board of Directors considers that Anssi's in-depth knowledge of Aktia and his long experience in the banking sector will bring continuity, vision and leadership to the company to implement the strategy updated at the beginning of the year. The key priorities in the strategy are active wealth management, growth within Aktia's core segments and an excellent customer experience.

"We are very pleased to have Anssi, who knows Aktia thoroughly, as CEO. He has already played a key role in the implementation of Aktia's strategy, and we see that Anssi is the right person to bring stability and a long-term culture of growth to Aktia," says Juha Hammarén, Chair of the Board of Aktia.

"Following the many changes faced at Aktia, it is important that the company and its employees are able to focus on what is essential. Under the leadership of Anssi and with the full support of the Board of Directors, Aktia will continue to create value for its customers and shareholders together with other members of the operational management and skilled employees," Hammarén continues.

"I am excited to be able to continue the implementation of Aktia's strategy as CEO. I believe in the employees, in Aktia, and in the strong position we have achieved over the years among our target groups. Now is the time to focus on long-term value creation, where we earn our customers' trust and fulfil their expectations consistently. I want to promote an open and forward-looking culture, and I am proud and grateful to the colleagues with whom I can cooperate daily," says Anssi Huhta.

Anssi Huhta's current responsibilities as Director in charge of the banking business will be reorganised, and this will be communicated later.

Aktia Bank Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Juha Hammarén, Chair of the Board

Media inquiries: Mia Smeds, Director of Communications, tel. +358 44 546 0379, e-mail viestinta@aktia.fi

Oscar Taimitarha, Director of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, e-mail ir@aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's gross assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2025 amounted to EUR 15.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aktia-bank/r/insider-information--anssi-huhta-appointed-as-new-ceo-of-aktia-bank-plc,c4253464

The following files are available for download: