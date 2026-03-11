HELSINKI, Finland, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Aktia's Annual Report 2025 published

Aktia has today published its Annual Report 2025. The Annual Report comprises Aktia's Annual review, the report by the Board of Directors (incl. sustainability report), the financial statements, the corporate governance report, and the remuneration report.

Aktia has also published the risk report (Pillar III Report) at the same time.

All documents are available on the company website www.aktia.com under Investors > Reports & presentations.

Aktia's Annual review, the report by the Board of Directors, the financial statements, corporate governance report and remuneration report are available in Finnish, Swedish and English. Pillar III Report is available in English.

The financial statements are published in accordance with the ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) reporting requirements (in Swedish). The audit firm KPMG Oy Ab has provided an independent auditor's limited assurance report on Aktia's ESEF Financial Statements. The assurance engagement has been executed in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagement (ISAE) 3000.

Aktia's sustainability report has been prepared in accordance with the Accounting Act, European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), and the EU taxonomy. The audit firm KPMG Oy Ab has verified the report at a limited level of assurance.

Further information:

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 562 2315, Email ir (at) aktia.fitiasta: aktia.com

Aktia, celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, is a growing Finnish financial group. Since 1826, our mission has been to safeguard and increase the wealth and well-being of our customers and society as a whole. Our operations are based on strong values, long-term commitment, and trust. We provide expert, personal support to our customers across Finland, helping them develop their finances and build prosperity across generations. Our award-winning asset management business also sells investment funds internationally. Our strong business model is based on complementary wealth management, life insurance, and banking services. We employ approximately 825 people around Finland. Aktia's gross assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2025 amounted to EUR 16.6 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). Read more about Aktia: aktia.com.

