Inside information: Bioretec´s CEO Alan Donze to resign

TAMPERE, Finland, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Bioretec Ltd announces that the company's CEO, Alan Donze, will resign from his position and will remain available for the company until July 7, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Bioretec would like to thank Alan Donze for his work as CEO.

The Board of Directors will immediately initiate the process of recruiting a new CEO.

Further enquiries

Kustaa Poutiainen, Chair of the Board, +358 40 042 4506

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Bioretec in brief

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec is developing the new RemeOs™ product line based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong biodegradable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs™ implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs™ product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable over USD 9 billion global orthopedic trauma and spine market and to become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

Better healing – Better life. www.bioretec.com

