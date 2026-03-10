Inside information: Bioretec Ltd is planning a rights issue of at least EUR 5 million and up to EUR 15 million with a maximum of 1,500,000,000 new shares

Bioretec Ltd Inside information 10 March 2026 at 21:30 p.m. EET

The Offering (as defined below) of at least EUR 5 million and up to EUR 15 million, on the basis of which a maximum of 1,500,000,000 new shares may be issued.

Support from Stephen Industries Inc Oy, the largest shareholder of Bioretec Ltd (" Bioretec " or the " Company "), representing approximately 12.00 per cent of all shares and votes in Bioretec. Stephen Industries Inc Oy has undertaken to vote in favour of the proposal by the Board of Directors regarding the Offering at a general meeting. Stephen Industries Inc Oy has given a Subscription Commitment (as defined below) to subscribe for new shares in the Offering on the basis of all subscription rights to be recorded to it and to provide an Underwriting Commitment (as defined below), with the the aggregate amount of the shares subscribed for under the Subscription Commitment and the Underwriting Commitment together being up to EUR 5 million, subject to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority granting an exemption from the obligation to launch a mandatory public takeover bid and certain other conditions.

") and the resolution by Bioretec's Board of Directors. The Company aims to strengthen its balance sheet, ensure sufficient working capital and finance the working capital needs of its targeted business growth with the proceeds from the Offering aligning with the updated strategy announced on 16 December 2025.

Bioretec announced on 13 February 2026 that the Company's Board of Directors is assessing a potential rights issue based on the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right in the near future (the "Offering"). Bioretec will today publish a notice to convene the EGM for the purpose of authorising the Board of Directors to resolve on the Offering, on the basis of which a maximum of 1,500,000,000 new shares may be issued. The Offering is expected to be completed in the beginning of the second quarter of 2026, subject to market conditions.

Background for the Offering

The purpose of the Offering is to strengthen the Company's capital base and financing resources supporting the Company in the execution of its strategy announced by a company release on 16 December 2025. The Company aims to strengthen its balance sheet, ensure sufficient working capital and finance the working capital needs of its targeted business growth with the proceeds from the Offering.

EGM

Bioretec will seek authorisation for the Offering from the EGM.

Furthermore, Bioretec is currently assessing its incentive schemes and the possibility to establish a new incentive scheme. In addition to the authorisation sought for the Offering, the Company's Board of Directors will also propose to the EGM to resolve on the authorisation of the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares and other special rights entitling to shares, on the basis of which a maximum of 250,000,000 shares, including shares to be issued on the basis of special rights, may be issued. The authorisation may be used for implementing the Company's share-based incentive schemes as well as for financing or carrying out acquisitions or other arrangements (including for the payment of any share-based fees in consideration for subscription or underwriting commitments relating to the Offering), for strengthening the Company's balance sheet and financial position, or for other purposes determined by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors intends to use the authorisation to issue shares on the basis of special rights in an amount corresponding to a dilution effect of no more than 12.00 per cent after the potential completion of the Offering.

Support for the Offering from the Company's largest shareholder and the Company's management

Bioretec has received an irrevocable advance commitment from Stephen Industries Inc Oy to vote in favour of the proposal by the Board of Directors regarding the Offering at a general meeting. In addition, Bioretec has, subject to certain conditions, received advance commitment from Stephen Industries Inc Oy to subscribe for new shares in the Offering on the basis of all subscription rights to be recorded to it (the "Subscription Commitment"). Stephen Industries Inc Oy has also, subject to certain conditions, provided an underwriting commitment for the Offering, pursuant to which Stephen Industries Inc Oy will subscribe for any and all new shares not otherwise subscribed and paid for pursuant to the subscription rights or in the secondary subscription for an aggregate amount of up to EUR 5 million, which amount shall include Stephen Industries Inc Oy's aggregate subscriptions under the Subscription Commitment and any and all new shares subscribed by it in the primary and secondary subscription (the "Underwriting Commitment"). Stephen Industries Inc Oy is a company controlled by the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company, Kustaa Poutiainen. No fee will be paid to Stephen Industries Inc Oy for the Subscription Commitment. The Company will pay Stephen Industries Inc Oy a fee of approximately 7.5 per cent for the Underwriting Commitment. The fee will be based on the full aggregated amount of the Underwriting Commitment and it will be due and payable in the form of the Company's shares in connection with the completion of the Offering, provided that the Offering will be completed.

Should Stephen Industries Inc Oy's Subscription Commitment and Underwriting Commitment given in respect of the Offering be exercised, the proportion of voting rights in the Company held by Stephen Industries Inc Oy, and thereby indirectly also by Kustaa Poutiainen, in the Company may exceed the 30 per cent and 50 per cent mandatory public takeover bid thresholds referred to in Chapter 11, Section 19 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended, the "SMA"), in the event that the other shareholders of the Company do not exercise their subscription rights in full in the Offering. Stephen Industries Inc Oy and Kustaa Poutiainen intend to apply for a permanent exemption from the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority pursuant to Chapter 11, Section 26 of the SMA from the obligation to launch a mandatory public takeover bid that may arise as a result of exceeding the mandatory public takeover bid thresholds.

The Subscription Commitment and the Underwriting Commitment given by Stephen Industries Inc Oy in respect of the Offering are conditional upon the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority granting such an exemption and certain customary conditions. In addition, the Underwriting Commitment is conditional upon no change, event, occurrence, circumstance or development having occurred between the date of the Underwriting Commitment and the settlement and delivery date of the Offering that, individually or in the aggregate, has had or would reasonably be expected to have a material adverse effect on the business, financial condition, results of operations, assets, liabilities or prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries, taken as a whole.

Furthermore, certain members of the Company's management have indicated that they intend to participate in the Offering as well.

Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, the CEO of Bioretec, comments:

"I am very excited by the momentum we are building at Bioretec and the opportunities that lie ahead. With three breakthrough device designations and CMS pass-through payment status for our absorbable metal in hand, now is the moment to accelerate our advantageous position in the market and capitalise on our opportunities. Our US direct sales model has been delivering consistent quarterly growth since Q2 of 2025. There is a clear need to invest in expanding our commercial offering for RemeOs™ and building a US-based commercial organisation that can drive topline growth. Built on a foundation of globally recognised scientific capabilities, Bioretec has a strong platform from which to pursue commercial and operational excellence as well. To capture these opportunities, we will arrange this rights issue with a firm focus on capital-efficient execution of our strategy and disciplined scrutiny across our business, with the aim of generating value for our shareholders."

Lead manager

Bioretec has appointed DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Finland Branch as the lead manager for the Offering.

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs™ product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

