Inside information: Bioretec initiates change negotiations to enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness

Bioretec Ltd Inside information 12 November 2025 at 12.30 p.m. EET

TAMPERE, Finland, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd is initiating change negotiations in accordance with the Finnish Act on Co-operation within Undertakings. The aim of the negotiations is to streamline and reorganize operations in order to improve the company's competitiveness and profitability. The negotiations will focus on Bioretec's production and marketing functions in Finland.

The change negotiations will commence on 19 November 2025 and will last for an estimated 2 weeks.

A total of 15 employees from Bioretec's staff in Finland are included in the scope of the negotiations. The negotiations may impact the employment terms of up to eight individuals. Topics under change negotiations include potential termination of employment, unilateral changes to employment conditions, and temporary layoffs. The objective of these negotiations is to achieve an estimated annual cost savings of approximately EUR 0.4 million.

According to the company's estimate, Bioretec's investments in production have proven to be oversized in relation to the realized business growth, and in this situation, various measures must be considered to reduce the cost structure. With respect to marketing, Bioretec is reassessing the suitable geographies for marketing resources and investments. Therefore, with the change negotiations, Bioretec is also taking proactive steps to strengthen its foundation for future expansion.

Bioretec will keep its personnel informed about the progress of the negotiations and will publicly announce the outcome once the negotiations have concluded.

Bioretec will publish its Business Review for January-September 2025 on Thursday, 13 November 2025. Due to the silent period, the company will not comment on the change negotiations in more detail before the publication of the Business Review.

As previously announced, Bioretec is currently assessing its overall commercialization strategy and pipeline and will provide an update by the end of 2025.

Further enquiries

Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, CEO, +31 6 1544 8736

Certified Adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

About Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA polymer. These implants deliver secure fixation through patented innovations and naturally degrade in approximately two years, eliminating the need for costly and invasive removal surgeries while supporting optimal bone regeneration. Activa products are both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs™ product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025. With the development of next-generation implants like RemeOs, Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit https://bioretec.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/bioretec/r/inside-information--bioretec-initiates-change-negotiations-to-enance-operational-efficiency-and-comp,c4265645