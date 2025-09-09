Insect Pest Control Market Size Is Expected to Reach US$ 21.33 Billion By 2031 at A CAGR Of 5.4% | The Insight Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest insect pest control market report published by The Insight Partners, the global market is witnessing robust expansion, primarily fueled by the health risk awareness and public health concerns, particularly due to the rising incidence of vector-borne diseases and infestations across residential, commercial, and public spaces, drive the insect pest control market.

International health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have intensified efforts to combat the spread of diseases transmitted by insects, including malaria, dengue, Zika virus, Lyme disease, and West Nile virus, among others. These diseases have seen a concerning rise in cases across globe. For instance, the WHO reported in 2023 that dengue cases have surged globally, with over 5 million cases recorded, marking an eight-fold increase compared to two decades ago.

Similarly, the ECDC noted a steady rise in Lyme disease cases across Europe, while parts of Asia and Africa continue to face persistent malaria threats, despite progress in control measures. These trends have prompted governments and public health agencies to invest in integrated pest management (IPM) programs, public awareness campaigns, and stricter regulatory frameworks to ensure safe and effective pest control solutions.

Check valuable insights in the Insect Pest Control Market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00040469

Overview of Report Findings

1. Insect Pest Control Market Growth: The rapid urbanization and increasing population density across the globe are primary factors contributing to the growth of the insect pest control market. As cities expand and populations concentrate in urban areas, pest infestations are becoming more prevalent.

According to the United Nations, over 56% of the global population now resides in urban areas, with projections indicating this figure will rise to 68% by 2050. As waste generation and infrastructure development intensify, urban living provides ideal environments for pests such as mosquitoes, rodents, cockroaches, and bed bugs to thrive.

Major metropolitan areas across regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Africa are reporting increased pest outbreaks, often linked to overcrowded housing, poor sanitation, and expanding informal settlements. Thus these regions experienced a surge in rodent and bed bug infestations, prompting health departments and municipal governments to implement aggressive pest management policies. Global initiatives in sustainable urban planning are fostering the development and adoption of eco-friendly and biological pest control solutions. For example, urban cities such as San Francisco and Vancouver have launched their municipal pest control programs aimed at decreasing infestations through sustainable means, while minimizing environmental disruption. These programs often emphasize nontoxic treatments and integrated pest management (IPM) techniques. As urbanization continues to accelerate worldwide and governments prioritize cleaner, healthier urban ecosystems, the global insect pest control market is expected to see substantial growth in the coming year.

2. Empowering Global Insect Pest Control Through Innovative Solutions: This driver emphasizes the development and application of cutting-edge technologies and strategies to combat insect pests that threaten agriculture, public health, and ecosystems. It highlights the need for sustainable, efficient, and environmentally friendly solutions, such as biopesticides, precision pest monitoring, and integrated pest management systems.

By focusing on innovation, it aims to reduce reliance on harmful chemical pesticides, minimizing ecological damage and promoting biodiversity. The term "empowering" underscores the goal of equipping farmers, communities, and industries with tools and knowledge to effectively manage pest issues. "Global" reflects the universal scope, addressing diverse pest challenges across different climates and regions. This driver encourages collaboration among scientists, policymakers, and businesses to create scalable, adaptable solutions. Ultimately, it envisions a future where innovative pest control enhances food security, protects health, and supports sustainable development worldwide.

3. Advancing Sustainable Global Insect Pest Control Through Smart Technologies: This driver focuses on leveraging advanced tools like artificial intelligence, IoT-enabled sensors, and data analytics to revolutionize pest control. Smart technologies enable real-time monitoring of pest populations, allowing for precise, targeted interventions that reduce unnecessary pesticide use.

By integrating drones, automated traps, and predictive modeling, this approach enhances efficiency and minimizes environmental impact. "Sustainable" emphasizes eco-friendly methods, such as biological controls and organic repellents, to preserve ecosystems and soil health.

The "global" aspect recognizes the need for adaptable solutions tailored to diverse agricultural and urban environments across continents. This driver promotes collaboration between tech innovators, farmers, and governments to deploy scalable, cost-effective systems. It also supports training programs to empower communities with the knowledge to use these technologies effectively. By reducing crop losses and health risks caused by pests, this driver aims to bolster food security and public well-being. Ultimately, it envisions a future where smart, sustainable pest control drives resilience and prosperity worldwide.

4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Middle East and Africa is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific insect pest control market is witnessing steady growth, driven by a most populous region, with over 4.7 billion people driving immense demand for food production and urban living spaces.

Rapid urbanization in countries like China, India, and Indonesia has led to dense population centers, high-rise constructions, and expanded infrastructure, creating ideal breeding grounds for pests such as mosquitoes, cockroaches, and termites. The region's subtropical and tropical climates, exacerbated by rising global temperatures and climate change, foster prolific insect proliferation, increasing the incidence of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and Zika, which heighten public health awareness and regulatory mandates for pest management.

Agriculture dominates the economy, with vast farmlands in nations like India and China requiring extensive insecticide use to protect crops from pests, minimizing losses that could disrupt global food supply chains. Government initiatives promoting integrated pest management (IPM) and bio-based solutions, alongside growing disposable incomes, enable households and businesses to invest in professional services, further boosting adoption.

Get Research Sample Copy of the Insect Pest Control Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00040469

Market Segmentation

Based on insect type, the market is segmented into termite, cockroaches, bedbugs, mosquitoes, ants, flies, and others. In 2024, the insect pest control market share was predominantly held by the termite segment.

By form, the market is segmented into dry and liquid. The dry segment accounted for the largest insect pest control market share in 2024.

By control method, the market is segmented into chemical, biological and physical. The chemical segment accounted for the largest insect pest control market share in 2024.

The insect pest control market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies influencing the insect pest control market are Arkion Life Sciences, Thermacell, SC Johnson and Son Inc., Eleeo Brands, Intec Pharmacal Inc., 3M Co., Rentokil Initial Plc, EarthKind, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Rollins Inc., and Jesmond BioScience GesmbH.

Co., Rentokil Initial Plc, EarthKind, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Rollins Inc., and Jesmond BioScience GesmbH. Trending Topics: Eco-friendly pest control solutions, smart pest control technology, integrated pest management (IPM), biological pest control agents, automation & robotics, rise of subscription & on-demand services, data analystics & predictive modeling, climate-adapted pest control, and regulatory and consumer push for sustainable practices are the trending topics that are expected to shape the insect pest control market forecast.

Global Headlines on Insect Pest Control

Indian Agricultural Scientists Develop Innovative Wind-Operated Insect Trap for Sustainable Pest Management

FMC Launches Coragen eVo Insect Control: Advanced Formulation for Long-Lasting, Low-Rate Crop Protection

Genetic Discovery Advances Insect Pest Control Worldwide, Expanding Use of Genetic Sexing Systems

AI-Powered Smart Traps and IoT Solutions Revolutionize Real-Time Pest Detection and Management

Drones and Biocontrol Agents Enable Precision, Eco-Friendly Pest Management in Modern Agriculture

Get Premium Copy of Insect Pest Control Market Size and Growth Report by 2031 at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00040469

Conclusion

The insect pest control landscape is evolving towards more environmentally friendly, sustainable, and health-conscious approaches. Increasing awareness of the harmful impacts of chemical pesticides on human health and ecosystems drives the adoption of greener alternatives such as biological control agents, natural repellents, and integrated pest management (IPM) techniques. These eco-friendly methods use beneficial insects, plant-based substances like neem oil, microbial biopesticides, and cultural practices like crop rotation and companion planting to manage pests effectively while preserving biodiversity and soil health.

Additionally, advancements in technology, such as smart traps and AI-enabled monitoring, are complementing these natural solutions by enhancing precision and reducing resource use. Emphasizing sanitation, habitat management, and targeted interventions, modern pest control aims to balance efficacy with environmental responsibility, offering safer options for consumers and long-term sustainability for agriculture and communities. Organizations that prioritize innovation, ecological balance, and user safety will lead this growing trend toward greener pest management solutions.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including insect pest control products providers and manufacturers—with valuable insights into navigating this evolving market landscape and unlocking new opportunities.

Trending Related Reports:

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in : 한국어 | Deutsch | 日本 | Français | لعربية | 中文 | Italiano | Español

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/5449703/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg