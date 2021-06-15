Innoveo Appoints Ashish Jha as First Chief Marketing Officer

Jha brings over 20 years of experience in strategic marketing and communications, including nearly 15 years in the insurance and financial services industry. Prior to joining Innoveo, he was the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at SE2, a leading life insurance third-party administrator. Under his leadership, SE2 transformed its branding and received significant recognition for its innovative marketing and thought-leadership efforts. Prior to SE2, Ashish held marketing leadership roles at organizations such as Tata Consultancy Services, Majesco, and Mastek.

"I am pleased to welcome Ashish to Innoveo," said Amir Gaffar, CEO of Innoveo. "Ashish's extensive experience in leading strategic marketing and communications within the insurance and financial services technology space as well as his track record in helping companies raise their brand profile and drive profitable growth make him a huge asset to our leadership team."

"As proven by its recent Series A funding, Innoveo is at an exciting phase of growth," said Jha. "I look forward to leading the company's marketing efforts and leveraging the Innoveo Skye® platform to innovatively solve key frictions points across the insurance and financial services sectors."

Innoveo is a global technology provider with a proven track record for speeding up go-to-market strategies and accelerating digital transformation journeys with its no-code platform, Innoveo Skye®. From the insurance industry to financial services and real estate, Innoveo delivered more than 500 applications and processed 1+ billion dollars' worth of transactions to corporations worldwide, such as Zurich Insurance, Allianz, and Marriott.

