Innovative retrofit vehicle safety solution launched by Brigade Electronics

PORTLAND, Indiana, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics has launched the AI Human Form Recognition Box, a advanced adapter unit which bridges the gap between traditional camera technology and AI powered safety systems.

It transforms existing vehicle camera systems into intelligent pedestrian detection solutions without the need to replace existing hardware.

Brigade's AI Box

Originally developed for vehicles operating in construction sector, but equally effective for on-road commercial transportation, the AI HFR Box is installed between a vehicle's camera and monitor and uses software to process video and identify the presence of vulnerable road users (VRUs), triggering visual and audible alerts. Having been developed for use on job sites, it guarantees reliable performance whatever the terrain or weather conditions.

The system is plug-and-play and supports both CVBS and AHD signals, maintaining compatibility across a broad range of legacy and modern fleets. It has multiple camera inputs to support wider field coverage, ideal for larger vehicles or higher-risk operating zones.

AI cameras demonstrated significant safety benefits, but the cost of replacing entire systems across a fleet has been a major barrier to their adoption. With the AI HFR Box, fleet managers can achieve enhanced safety performance at reduced expense, with minimal installation time.

The key benefits of the AI HFR Box include:

Safety enhancement – AI-enabled detection of VRUs, such as pedestrians and workers, ensures fast operator response to real-time risks, especially in urban areas or busy job sites.

Reduction of environmental impact – by eliminating the need to replace monitors, cameras, or cables, the product cuts down on electronic waste.

Cost efficiency – minimal installation time and no system reconfiguration mean vehicles can be upgraded without lengthy downtime.

Broad market suitability – applicable across construction, waste, municipal, road transportation and other commercial sectors.

Corey Heniser, CEO of Brigade Electronics Inc. said:

"The AI HFR Box represents a practical and forward-thinking approach to fleet safety. By converting existing camera systems into intelligent human form recognition solutions, we are making advanced AI technology more accessible, sustainable, and cost-effective for operators. It is a meaningful step forward in supporting safer roads and job sites across North America."

To learn more about Brigade's AI HFR Box and its portfolio of vehicle safety solutions, please visit https://brigade-electronics.com/commercial-vehicle-safety-products/.

Brigade Electronics is a global market leader of safety devices and solutions for commercial vehicles and machinery.

Brigade's products work to reduce the risk of incidents and protect vulnerable road users by minimizing vehicle blind spots and assisting drivers to maneuver safely.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade Electronics introduced the very first reversing alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and plant safety ever since, pioneering new products, and developing and patenting new technology.

Brigade's product portfolio includes 360-degree camera systems, camera monitor systems, White Sound® reversing alarms, obstacle detection sensors, obstacle detection radar and digital recorders.

WHAT WE DO

We are a dedicated team of people that are passionate about saving lives by providing commercial vehicle and mobile machinery drivers, fleet managers, and manufacturers around the world with safety systems, data and services that help improve efficiency and prevent vehicle related incidents between vehicles and pedestrians, cyclists, other vehicles and objects.

We love to pioneer new technologies and then develop and refine them into industry leading, high quality and reliable solutions for our OEM and aftermarket customers.

https://brigade-electronics.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925001/AI_Box.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2669835/5833897/Brigade_Electronics_Logo.jpg