Brigade Electronics wins Safety Product of the Year for Radar Predict Plus at Automechanika Dubai 2025

SOUTH DARENTH, England, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics, a global leader in commercial vehicle safety solutions, is celebrating success after its Radar Predict Plus was named Safety Product of the Year at the Automechanika Dubai 2025 Awards.

The prestigious awards, which are part of the largest international automotive trade show in the Middle East, recognise excellence, innovation and achievement in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Radar Predict Plus, Brigade's upgraded advanced collision prediction system, stood out to judges for its transformative approach to vulnerable road user (VRU) protection. Originally designed to safeguard cyclists around heavy goods vehicles, the system now redefines VRU detection by combining the power of AI with radar technology to identify pedestrians, cyclists and other VRUs with exceptional accuracy, while significantly reducing false alarms.

The system goes beyond basic compliance requirements by detecting slow-moving pedestrians and addressing the risks posed by turning vehicles. Its intuitive single-display interface and intelligent notification system keep drivers informed without distraction, while its compact form factor ensures simple installation and seamless integration with existing vehicle systems.

In addition to its award win, Brigade also earned recognition as a finalist in a second category. The company's AI HFR Box was shortlisted for Innovative Product of the Year. The adapter unit enables operators to transform traditional camera systems into intelligent pedestrian-detection solutions without replacing existing hardware, offering a cost-effective and environmentally responsible approach to upgrading fleet safety.

Jonathan Jenkinson, International Sales and Operations manager said:

"We are thrilled to have Radar Predict Plus recognised as Safety Product of the Year. Being shortlisted for two categories, including Innovation of the Year for our AI HFR Box, showcases Brigade's ongoing commitment to pioneering smarter, safer commercial vehicle technology. The team works tirelessly on enhancing and improving our product range so that we can continue to support operators and drivers across the world. This is testament to their hard work, and I would like to congratulate them all for this much deserved win."

Brigade is a global market leader and award-winning provider of commercial and machinery vehicle safety solutions. The company's mission is to save lives, protect vulnerable road users and assist drivers to maneuver safely by creating high-quality products that reduce the risk of collisions and eliminate vehicle blind spots.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade introduced the very first back up alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and machinery safety ever since. The company is renowned for pioneering industry-compliant products as well as developing and patenting new and innovative technology.

Brigade's product portfolio offers a range of devices suitable for OEM and aftermarket customers. These include the latest AI-enhanced 360-degree camera systems, camera monitor systems, White Sound® back up alarms, radar and ultrasonic sensors, enhanced with AI capabilities, as well as video recording devices and dashcams which are compatible with various telematics platforms, including Brigade Telematics. Brigade's products can be integrated to suit a broad range of applications and requirements. All devices come with generous warranty periods (some lifetime), technical support and expert aftercare.

