DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to activate another local initiative with Ceylon Cash in Sri Lanka. In collaboration with Tether , the largest company in the digital asset industry, The Voices of the Island event empowers Sri Lankan creators and crypto enthusiasts to amplify their stories across social media platforms.

Innovation in the Island Nation: Bybit Collaborates with Tether to Empower Authentic Content Creation in Sri Lanka

The challenge will feature top community leaders and influencers with a connection to Sri Lanka, but is open to all content creators. Prizes totaling over 1.5 million LKR, with a Sony PlayStation 5 as the grand prize, will be awarded at the event. Offering a global platform for dreamers and builders in Sri Lanka, Voices of the Island is an experiment in authenticity and personal experiences in the age of change. Everyone can become a creator by sharing original content about the role of everyday digital assets, such as Tether's USDT, the increasing ease of access to crypto, how it changes daily lives, and crypto-native digital payment solutions such as the Bybit Card .

This initiative aligns with Tether's broader mission of advancing financial inclusion and empowering communities through education, creativity, and access to digital assets. By supporting local creators in Sri Lanka, Tether underscores how USDT can serve as a practical tool in everyday life, enabling individuals to share their stories, participate in the digital economy, and explore new opportunities for growth.

How It Works

The event accommodates a wide range of content formats, including blogs, reels, memes, threads, and generic posts, across X, TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Facebook, Medium, and LinkedIn.

All it takes is access to social media platforms and a creative mind. Creators can join by:

Creating a Bybit account and registering for the event to generate a creator-specific link

and to generate a creator-specific link Producing original content around relevant themes, including Bybit in Sri Lanka , Tether, and daily life, crypto exchange reviews, Bybit Card experiences, and crypto education in Sinhala or English

around relevant themes, including Bybit in , Tether, and daily life, crypto exchange reviews, Bybit Card experiences, and crypto education in Sinhala or English Sharing content across social platforms with hashtags #CryptoArk, #TetherLKA, #usdt and #Tether while tagging @BybitSriLanka

with hashtags #CryptoArk, #TetherLKA, #usdt and #Tether while tagging @BybitSriLanka Participants will be able to track their progress on a Telegram leaderboard provided they use the link and hashtags correctly

Results of the following prize pools will be announced weekly:

Content Pool (valued at about 500,000 LKR ): Quality and engagement-based rewards

Quality and engagement-based rewards Participation Pool (valued at about 500,000 LKR ): 5-20 USDT airdrops for approved submissions

5-20 USDT airdrops for approved submissions Performance Pool (valued at about 500,000 LKR ): Reserved for the top 10 creators driving new user signups with deposits

In addition, content featuring the Bybit Card in real-world applications will receive special recognition, and the grand prize of a Sony PlayStation 5 will be awarded at the end of the event.

"The event gives us an opportunity to showcase the real ways people are using crypto in their everyday lives in Sri Lanka," said Nazar Tymoshchuk, Regional Manager at Bybit. "Across the world, we are witnessing major breakthroughs in the accessibility, use cases, and infrastructure for a blockchain-powered economy, and South Asia is one of the most exciting places to be right now."

"When creators share their genuine experiences—whether it's paying bills with the Bybit Card or using USDT to grow a nest egg—it helps others see how accessible and practical crypto can be. Through the memes, reels, and blog posts, we are celebrating the people behind the stories," said Sheranga Maneesha (ManiyaWeb3), BD at Ceylon Cash.

Through the collaboration with Tether and Ceylon Cash—the driving force behind Web3Ceylon , Sri Lanka's largest community-led blockchain education and adoption program, the event showcase original content and seeks to document crypto's transformative power for ordinary people, small businesses, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The event is open to eligible participants in Sri Lanka only. Terms and conditions apply. For the detailed rules and requirements, users may visit: [Bybit x Tether] Voices of the Island: Share your story and win rewards!

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

