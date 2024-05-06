Injectable Drug Delivery Market Worth $1139.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

The growth in the Injectable drug delivery market is mainly due to an increase in technological advancements, an Increase in chronic diseases, and an increase in government funding. The ageing global population is pushing up demand for healthcare services and drugs. Older persons frequently have complicated healthcare demands and may require injectable medications to address chronic illnesses, which contributes to the expansion of the injectable drug delivery industry.

Emerging economies are seeing rapid urbanization, improved healthcare infrastructure, and more healthcare spending, resulting in greater access to injectable drugs. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on extending their presence in these markets to drive market growth.

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $754.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $1139.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, By Formulation packaging, Therapeutic application, Usage Pattern, By site of administration, distribution channel and facility of Use Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Rest of MEA

Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increase in demand for biosimilars and generic medicine Key Market Drivers Increased Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

"By Therapeutic application, Infectious diseases holds the largest share in 2023."

Injectable vaccinations prevent infectious diseases by activating the immune system to create antibodies against certain organisms. Vaccines are delivered intramuscularly or subcutaneously to produce immunity to diseases such as influenza, measles, polio, hepatitis, and COVID-19, among others. Injectable drugs are widely used to treat chronic infectious disorders like tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS. To efficiently target the TB germs and prevent medication resistance, TB treatment frequently combines oral antibiotics with injectable treatments such as rifampin, isoniazid, and streptomycin. Similarly, injectable antiretroviral medications can be used in HIV/AIDS therapy regimens to reduce viral replication and prevent disease progression.

"By Usage Pattern Curative Care holds the largest share in 2023."

Based on usage patterns, the Injectable drug delivery market is segmented into curative care, Immunization, and Other usage patterns. Curative care holds the largest share during the forecast period. Injectable drugs are frequently utilised in curative care settings, such as hospitals and emergency rooms, to treat acute medical illnesses that require prompt attention. For example, injectable antibiotics, antivirals, and analgesics may be used to treat infections, pain, and other acute symptoms, allowing for faster recovery and resolution of the illness. Injectable medication delivery allows for precise administration of targeted medicines based on unique patient characteristics, genetic profiles, and illness biomarkers. Targeted therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, immunotherapies, and gene therapies, are injected to specifically target cancer cells, alter immune responses, or correct genetic abnormalities, resulting in cures or disease-modifying effects.

"Hospitals are the fastest-growing end users of the Injectable drug delivery market in 2023."

Based on end users, the Injectable drug delivery market is segmented into Hospitals and Retail Pharmacy centres. Hospitals serve a wide range of medical disciplines, including surgery, cancer, cardiology, neurology, infectious diseases, and others, all of which may necessitate injectable drugs for diagnosis, treatment, or prevention. Injectable medications are utilised in a variety of medical fields to provide targeted therapies, perform diagnostic tests, and offer supportive care to patients. Hospitals perform a variety of medical procedures and interventions, including surgeries, diagnostic imaging, interventional radiology, and therapeutic interventions, which may necessitate the use of injectable drugs before, during, or following the treatment. Injectable medications are used extensively in anesthesia, sedation, pain management, contrast enhancement, and other procedures, which contributes to the overall demand for injectable drug delivery in hospital settings.

"North America dominates the global Injectable drug delivery market in 2023."

The Injectable drug delivery market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In 2023 North America accounted for the largest share during the forecast period due to the following reasons- North America has one of the world's highest healthcare costs, thanks to innovative medical technologies, expensive prescription drug prices, and a comprehensive healthcare insurance system. The readiness to invest in novel healthcare solutions, such as injectable drug delivery systems, helps to drive market growth and adoption in the region. North America is home to world-class clinical research institutes, university medical centres, and pharmaceutical research hubs that perform clinical trials, translational research, and technology development for injectable drug delivery. Collaborations among academia, industry, and government organizations promote innovation and the translation of scientific discoveries into clinical practice.

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increased Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Restraints:

Infections associated with needlestick injuries

Opportunities:

Increase in demand for biosimilars and generic medicine

Challenge:

Preference for other modes of drug delivery

Key Market Players of Injectable Drug Delivery Industry:

The prominent companies are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (Israel), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), Sandoz (Germany), Terumo (Japan), Schott AG (Germany), Gerresheimer (Germany), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Bespak (U.K.), and B. Braun Melsungen (Germany).

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (20%), Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (35%)

By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), Asia Pacific (25%), RoW (16%)

Recent Developments of Injectable Drug Delivery Industry:

In Sep 2022 BD launched BD EffivaxTM Glass prefillable syringes. This syringe will help in growing demand for vaccines manufacturing.

BD launched BD EffivaxTM Glass prefillable syringes. This syringe will help in growing demand for vaccines manufacturing. In Oct 2022 GSK received its product approval for BOOSTRIX (Tetanus Toxoid, Reduced Diphtheria Toxoid and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine, Adsorbed; Tdap) for immunization during the third trimester of pregnancy to help prevent pertussis (whooping cough) in infants younger than two months old.)

GSK received its product approval for BOOSTRIX (Tetanus Toxoid, Reduced Diphtheria Toxoid and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine, Adsorbed; Tdap) for immunization during the third trimester of pregnancy to help prevent pertussis (whooping cough) in infants younger than two months old.) In Nov 2023 Eli and Lilly received FDA approval for Zepbound injection which is the first and only obesity medication.

