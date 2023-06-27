Infrastructure Monitoring Market to Reach $10.26 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infrastructure monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 10.26 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Infrastructure monitoring focuses on the development, deployment, and utilization of technologies, systems, solutions, and services that are aimed at monitoring and assessing the condition, performance, and integrity of various types of infrastructure across the verticals including oil & gas, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, construction, automotive, and power generation. This includes but is not limited to equipment, buildings, bridges, roadways, and utility networks. Infrastructure monitoring aims to gather real-time data, often through sensors and monitoring systems, to enable proactive maintenance, detect potential issues or failures, ensure the safety and reliability of infrastructure assets, and optimize their performance.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Infrastructure monitoring is to ensure the safety, reliability, and efficiency of infrastructure systems, such as machinery, bridges, roads, buildings, equipment, and utility networks.

The services segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The wired technology segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 56.8% and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The damage detection segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period.

The manufacturing segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period.

Read full market research report, "Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology, By Application, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Infrastructure Monitoring Market Growth & Trends

The market encompasses a wide range of technologies, including sensors, data acquisition systems, analytics software, and communication networks, as well as the associated services required to implement, operate, and maintain monitoring solutions. The infrastructure monitoring industry plays a crucial role in enhancing infrastructure systems' longevity, safety, and efficiency, contributing to the overall development and sustainability of societies and economies. Based on components, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. Hardware components play a critical role in enabling effective and reliable monitoring of various infrastructure assets.

Based on technology, the market is divided into wired & wireless technology. Based on application, the market is divided into corrosion monitoring, crack detection, damage detection, vibration monitoring, thermal monitoring, multimodal sensing, strain monitoring, and others. Vibration monitoring is an essential tool in infrastructure monitoring, providing valuable data for assessing structural integrity, optimizing performance, enabling condition-based maintenance, and enhancing safety across a wide range of infrastructure assets. Based on vertical, the market is divided into oil & gas, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, construction, automotive, power generation, and others.

Some of the key players operating in the global market for infrastructure monitoring include Siemens AG; Emerson Electric; Digitex Systems; General Electric; Campbell Scientific, Inc.; National Instruments; Honeywell; Acellent Technologies, Inc.; Parker Hannifin; Rockwell Automation; AVT Reliability Ltd.; Bridge Diagnostics, Inc. (BDI); and Yokogawa Electric Corporation. These key players are implementing various development strategies such as business expansion, product launches, partnerships, and others to expand their presence and market share.

In February 2023, Komatsu and Cummins joined forces to introduce a cutting-edge remote equipment monitoring solution that offers seamless integration. This innovative solution aims to minimize unexpected equipment downtime, expedite maintenance procedures, and prolong the lifespan of components while extending maintenance intervals. By leveraging the power of this integrated monitoring solution, customers can optimize their operations, enhance productivity, and achieve greater efficiency in their equipment management practices.

Infrastructure Monitoring Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 4.96 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 10.26 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2030 Historic year 2017 - 2021 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Infrastructure Monitoring Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has bifurcated the global infrastructure monitoring market based on component, technology, application, vertical, and region:

Infrastructure Monitoring Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Infrastructure Monitoring Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Wired

Wireless

Infrastructure Monitoring Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Corrosion Monitoring

Crack Detection

Damage Detection

Vibration Monitoring

Thermal Monitoring

Multimodal Sensing

Strain Monitoring

Others

Infrastructure Monitoring Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Construction

Automotive

Power Generation

Others

Infrastructure Monitoring Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

(KSA)

U.A.E.



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Infrastructure Monitoring Market

Acellent Technologies, Inc.

Parker Hannifin

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric

Digitex Systems

General Electric

Campbell Scientific, Inc.

National Instruments

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

AVT Reliability Ltd.

Bridge Diagnostics, Inc. (BDI)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Check out more market research studies published by Grand View Research:

5G Indoor Network Infrastructure Market - The global 5G indoor network infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 87.79 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 40.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market can be attributed to the factors, such as enhanced connectivity indoors and the growing adoption of 5G in applications, such as data centers, manufacturing, healthcare, and real estate, among others. The high speed and low latency provided by 5G indoor network infrastructure indoors are expected to drive the market's growth over the forecast period. Countries across the world are rapidly adopting 5G technologies for enhanced connectivity. Countries, such as China , the U.S., Japan , South Korea , the UK, Italy , and Spain , are deploying 5G to keep pace with the growing digitization.

- The global 5G indoor network infrastructure market size is expected to reach by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 40.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market can be attributed to the factors, such as enhanced connectivity indoors and the growing adoption of 5G in applications, such as data centers, manufacturing, healthcare, and real estate, among others. The high speed and low latency provided by 5G indoor network infrastructure indoors are expected to drive the market's growth over the forecast period. Countries across the world are rapidly adopting 5G technologies for enhanced connectivity. Countries, such as , the U.S., , , the UK, , and , are deploying 5G to keep pace with the growing digitization. Enterprise Network Infrastructure Market - The global enterprise network Infrastructure market size is anticipated to reach USD 86.02 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing need for bandwidth, technology shifts to wireless, and the rising adoption of smart devices. Enterprises are adopting digital technology to improve business operations. With increasing digitalization, the importance of network infrastructure is increasing, and thus the demand for network infrastructure is also growing. Moreover, the increasing virtualization of servers, hybrid cloud technologies, personal cloud, and growing demand for enterprise mobility are expected to favourably impact the market over the forecast period.

- The global enterprise network Infrastructure market size is anticipated to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing need for bandwidth, technology shifts to wireless, and the rising adoption of smart devices. Enterprises are adopting digital technology to improve business operations. With increasing digitalization, the importance of network infrastructure is increasing, and thus the demand for network infrastructure is also growing. Moreover, the increasing virtualization of servers, hybrid cloud technologies, personal cloud, and growing demand for enterprise mobility are expected to favourably impact the market over the forecast period. Battery Swapping Charging Infrastructure Market - The global battery swapping charging infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 811.5 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Battery swapping charging infrastructure, also known as battery-as-a-services, eliminates the maintenance and service cost required, reduces the upfront cost of an Electric Vehicle(EV) considerably, cuts down CO2 emissions, and minimizes EV battery wastage. Owing to these advantages of the battery-swapping charging infrastructure, the industry is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Market Trend Reports

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.