Infortrend Unveils Top-Performing U.2 NVMe Hybrid Flash Storage Tailored for AI-Driven and HPC Applications

TAIPEI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, today announced the release of the cutting-edge EonStor GS 5000U U.2 NVMe hybrid flash unified storage series, specially designed to accelerate the implementation of AI, machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

EonStor GS 5024UE, the first released model of the EonStor GS 5000U U.2 NVMe hybrid flash storage series, offers several significant improvements to deliver ultimate performance gains for AI and HPC applications. The newly added features include the 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Processor, PCIe 5.0, and NVMe-oF, enabling GS 5024UE to double the throughput performance compared to the preceding top-performing model. Combined with 100GbE, GS 5024UE achieves an impressive 50GB/s throughput and 1.3M IOPS with a low latency of 0.3 milliseconds. All these advancements make GS 5024UE stand out as the perfect choice for contemporary AI and HPC applications requiring storage with exceptional performance and low latency for extensive dataset processing workloads featuring simultaneous random and sequential data access.

EonStor GS 5024UE provides over 700TB of storage capacity in a compact 2U 24-bay design. The solution can keep pace with the growing data from completed projects with 20PB of hybrid storage achieved by connecting SAS HDD JBOD. With built-in intelligent algorithms, GS 5024UE extends SSD lifespan and safeguards against data loss by preventing failures of multiple SSDs.

"We are excited to announce the expansion of our storage portfolio with EonStor GS 5024UE delivering top-tier performance for HPC, AI and ML workloads that require real-time processing, helping enterprises to achieve the desired business outcomes quickly," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

Infortrend will feature EonStor GS 5024UE at booth #SL9133 at the NAB Show, April 14-17, in Las Vegas.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

