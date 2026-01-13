Infortrend Launches Edge AI Server, Bringing AI to The Edge Without Complex Setup

TAIPEI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), a leading provider of enterprise storage and AI solutions, today announced the launch of the KS 3000U edge AI server. The platform enables mid-sized organizations and distributed sites to deploy AI inference at the edge with high availability and simplified setup.

Infortrend KS 3000U Series Edge AI Server – KSa 3004U and KSa 3004UE Models.

While AI workloads move closer to where data is generated, organizations that continue to rely on cloud services face challenges, including latency, high operational costs, and data privacy. According to IDC, by 2030, 50% of enterprise AI inference workloads will be processed locally at the edge. For companies with limited on-site IT resources, this shift highlights the need for reliable, easy-to-deploy on-site edge AI infrastructure.

KS 3000U is designed to address the challenges as a turnkey edge AI inference platform, featuring:

Simplified Setup and High Availability: KS 3000U combines compute, storage, OS, and application management GUI into a single system, allowing enterprises to deploy containerized AI applications directly. With setup completed in under 30 minutes and a two-node cluster for automatic failover, KS 3000U is well-suited for sites without dedicated IT teams.

Real-Time Inference: KS 3000U is powered by AMD EPYC™ 8004 Series processors and supports up to two GPUs, including NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition, and low-latency NVMe SSDs. This enables on-site data processing for real-time response, keeps sensitive data local, and reduces cloud bandwidth costs.

Designed for Non-Traditional Server Environments: With a 2U, 50 cm short-depth chassis, KS 3000U is offered in two models—the KSa 3004U for edge racks and the low-noise KSa 3004UE for people-occupied environments.

These features make KS 3000U ideal for real-time video analytics at the edge across multiple industries:

In retail , it enables video analytics for customer flow, inventory tracking, and theft prevention.

, it enables video analytics for customer flow, inventory tracking, and theft prevention. In manufacturing , it supports automated optical inspection (AOI) and predictive maintenance.

, it supports automated optical inspection (AOI) and predictive maintenance. In healthcare, it enables AI-assisted diagnostics and remote patient monitoring while keeping sensitive data locally.

"KS 3000U empowers organizations to run AI at the edge, processing data in real time, keeping sensitive information on-site, and reducing reliance on cloud services, all without complex deployment," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

