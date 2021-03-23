Infortrend GS Hybrid Storage Enables Chinese National Hospital's HIS

TAIPEI, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, enabled Chinese National Hospital with EonStor GS 3000 SAN/NAS unified storage solution with HDD/SSD hybrid configuration as a solid foundation for building an effective Hospital Information System (HIS).

Chinese Xindu District People's Hospital was built in 1927 and has developed into a national tertiary-level B general hospital, becoming the first county-level hospital in the province. By 2020, the number of hospital visits had reached 730,000, and the hospital's HIS data volume continued to increase. The original storage architecture was unable to support smooth HIS operation in terms of performance and capacity, it also lacked an effective data allocation mechanism, causing bottlenecks, which in turn affected the efficiency of doctors' diagnosis and analysis.

EonStor GS 3000 unified storage with excellent block-level performance solved this problem. It supports SSD/HDD hybrid configuration to create a tiered data storage architecture, providing great cost-performance ratio, which is especially important for budget-saving applications. The solution supports 14 SSDs, Infortrend's unique technology to prolong SSD lifespan, 32Gb/s FC, and expansion enclosure with 22 HDDs. With block-level performance 900K IOPS and 11,000/6,000 MBps, GS 3000 makes possible effective processing of multiple hospital registrations and virtual desktops. Not only GS 3000 guarantees high-speed operation of the current HIS, but also provides a basis for building a file-level medical platform with read/write performance of 8,300/3,800 MBps.

"GS 3000 hybrid storage is very attractive for hospitals, as it reasonably allocates data on appropriate tiers and saves costs. High-speed SSDs store frequently accessed data, for example, that of critically ill patients to allow medical staff from different departments simultaneously access it and conduct timely consultations. On the other hand, large-capacity HDDs are suitable for archiving of electronic medical records/images," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

