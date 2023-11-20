Information about Essity's ownership in Vinda

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As required by the Takeovers Code in Hong Kong, Essity has today confirmed that discussions are ongoing with a number of interested parties in respect of a potential transaction regarding Essity owned shares in Vinda. No decisions relating to the future ownership of Essity's Vinda shares have been made. Vinda has made a public announcement as required by local laws.

On April 26, 2023, Essity announced its decision to initiate a strategic review of the company's ownership in the Asian hygiene company Vinda International Holdings Ltd (Vinda).

Essity's ownership in Vinda amounts to 51.59%. Vinda is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Vinda's announcement may be found here: http://www.vinda.com/upload/files/20231120/22240222hf.pdf

Essity will not make any further comments.

