Discontinued lawsuit against Essity regarding bond loans

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The funds that have brought an action against Essity in the English courts regarding bond loans issued by the company have chosen to discontinue their action. The case is therefore closed.

On October 17, 2024, Essity announced that the company had received a request for early redemption from certain investors regarding bonds maturing in 2029, 2030 and 2031, respectively. In December 2024, the funds initiated proceedings against Essity in the English courts. The parties have entered into an agreement with conditions, among other things, that they have no claims against each other due to Essity's sale of its shares in Vinda. The funds subsequently discontinued their action before the court. Essity has not changed its view that the action was unfounded and has not paid the funds or otherwise compensated them in the dispute.

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 13:45 CET on January 8, 2026.

