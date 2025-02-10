Info-Tech Research Group Highlights Key Infrastructure & Operations Priorities for 2025 in Latest Report

Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has unveiled its Infrastructure and Operations Priorities 2025 report, highlighting essential strategies for I&O leaders to navigate the rapidly shifting technology landscape. The annual report provides actionable guidance on leveraging automation, strengthening resilience, and managing SaaS growth while addressing critical challenges such as technical debt and evolving workforce demands. With a focus on driving long-term value, the report equips I&O teams to proactively transform operations and align with organisational goals in 2025.

LONDON, February 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the IT landscape continues to evolve at an exponential pace, Info-Tech Research Group has released its latest annual report, Infrastructure and Operations Priorities 2025. The comprehensive report highlights how IT Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) teams can transform from reactive support functions into proactive and strategic enablers of innovation and resilience. With actionable insights on key priorities, ranging from embracing automation and AI to enhancing talent management and SaaS governance, the firm's research provides actionable insights for aligning I&O strategies with business goals and delivering transformative digital experiences over the coming year.

'The role of IT infrastructure and operations is evolving rapidly, and UK organizations need to embrace this shift to stay ahead,' says Phil Brunkard, Executive Counselor at Info-Tech Research Group, UK. 'With increasing reliance on cloud services, growing SaaS portfolios, and the rise of AI-driven automation, IT leaders across the UK should prioritize resilience, governance, and business-focused innovation. Organizations have to rethink their approach to I&O, ensuring they are not only keeping pace with change but driving it strategically.'

The Infrastructure and Operations Priorities 2025 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the evolving role of I&O teams, highlighting strategies to address key challenges such as maturity gaps, SaaS governance complexities, and the integration of automation and AI. Drawing on insights from the firm's IT Talent Trends 2025 Survey and the Future of IT 2025 Survey, the report emphasises the need for IT leaders to align I&O strategies with business goals, enhance resilience across systems and teams, and foster innovation through proactive collaboration. These actionable recommendations are intended to equip IT leaders with the tools and knowledge to navigate the increasing complexities of modern infrastructure and operations while positioning I&O as a strategic enabler of organisational success.

'The future of I&O lies in strategic partnership, not reactive support, especially as the pace of technological change accelerates exponentially,' says Emily Sugerman, Senior Research Analyst at Info-Tech Research Group and lead author of the I&O Priorities report. 'Our 2025 report highlights the urgent need for IT leaders to focus on building resilience across systems and teams while evaluating emerging technologies like AI and automation to address growing operational complexities. By shifting from reactive operations to proactive collaboration, I&O can deliver measurable business outcomes, enhance organisational agility, and cement IT's role as a driver of innovation and strategic success.'

Info-Tech's Key Insights and Research Findings for I&O

Drawing on extensive research and diagnostics, including insights from the IT Talent Trends 2025 Survey and the Future of IT 2025 Survey, Info-Tech's Infrastructure and Operations Priorities 2025 report further outlines these key findings:

The Persistence of Maturity Gaps: A significant portion of I&O teams still operate in reactive support roles, with 43% of IT professionals self-assessing their maturity at this level or lower.

The Potential of AIOps: Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) is seen as an enabler for enhancing various aspects of IT operations using automation and AI power, freeing up staff for strategic initiatives, and enhancing operational efficiency.

SaaS Governance Challenges: As SaaS adoption grows, organisations must address misconceptions about the shared responsibility model, ensuring that data backup and governance processes are proactively managed.

The Importance of Talent Management: Retaining and upskilling IT talent is critical for maintaining resilience, with 70% of respondents reporting moderate to increasing stress levels among I&O staff.

The Key Priorities for I&O Leaders in 2025

According to Info-Tech's Infrastructure and Operations Priorities 2025 report, the following five priorities need to be addressed by I&O leaders to meet the demands of an increasingly dynamic IT environment:

Embrace the Changing Role of I&O: Transition from reactive problem-solving to proactive solutioning by integrating I&O into the early stages of decision-making and leveraging AI and automation to streamline operations.



Develop a Relationship Management Strategy: Strengthen communication and collaboration with internal stakeholders and external vendors to ensure alignment on expectations, service delivery, and vendor management.



Build Resilience Across Systems and People: Focus on business continuity, disaster recovery, and talent development to create a robust I&O environment capable of withstanding disruptions.



Manage the Growing SaaS Footprint: Address governance, security, and shadow IT challenges associated with increased reliance on SaaS solutions while ensuring proper data protection and compliance.



Design Flexible and Secure End-User Computing Solutions: Support hybrid and remote work environments with strategies like zero-touch provisioning and device lifecycle management to enhance user satisfaction.

Info-Tech's Infrastructure and Operations Priorities 2025 report underscores the need for I&O leaders to adopt a strategic, forward-thinking approach in 2025, including prioritising disaster recovery and knowledge management plans, assessing AI and automation use cases, and fostering strong relationships with stakeholders and vendors. The report also calls attention to the importance of empowering end users through improved service catalogues and zero-touch device provisioning. By addressing these priorities, I&O teams can position themselves as indispensable drivers of resilience and innovation, enabling their organisations to thrive in an era of exponential technological advancement.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

