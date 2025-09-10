Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona Announces Speakers on Exponential IT, Leadership Development, and Core IT Excellence

Info-Tech Research Group has revealed the latest round of speakers for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona, the firm's flagship European IT conference. Taking place October 21–22, 2025, at SLS Barcelona, the two-day conference will bring together CIOs, CISOs, and IT executives from across the EMEA region under the event's theme, "Transform IT. Transform Everything."

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced the second round of featured speakers for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, scheduled for October 21–22 at SLS Barcelona. Building on previous announcements, including featured keynote speaker Dave Coplin, this update introduces additional experts who will bring fresh perspectives, research insights, and practical strategies to the European stage.

"There is growing momentum for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona," says Nigel Bowles, Vice President, Info-Tech Research Group, UK. "The carefully curated speaker roster will give attendees insights and perspectives that address the most urgent priorities in IT today, from operationalising AI to strengthening cybersecurity and modernising leadership practices. Participants will leave with the clarity, tools, and peer insights they need to make measurable progress within their organisations."

Featured Speakers and Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona

Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona offers a blend of research leadership and practical experience on stage. The sessions will focus on key priorities such as infrastructure and operations, Exponential IT, leadership and talent development, and core IT process improvement.

Speaker: John Annand , Practice Lead, Info-Tech Research Group

John Annand's work focuses on refining technology road mapping to ensure IT initiatives align with business priorities, alongside modernisation projects in networking, storage, and the data centre. With a broad understanding across IT domains, Annand has helped organisations navigate the challenges of emerging technologies such as cloud and software-defined infrastructure.



Session: The Infrastructure & Operations Playbook: Secrets & Steps to Systematically Achieve IT Excellence

In this interactive workshop, participants will be guided through the 12-step Infrastructure & Operations Playbook, with practical advice on how to apply the methodology to their own environments. Attendees will leave with a prioritised roadmap to begin transforming I&O from reactive firefighting to proactive, forward-driving excellence.



Gord Harrison has been with Info-Tech since 2002, shaping its research into the practical, tactical, and value-driven product it is today. With a background in IT consulting, business analysis, software development, and technical architecture, Harrison focuses on helping CIOs cut through complexity and deliver measurable outcomes.



Session: Transform IT, Transform Everything

In this keynote, attendees will learn how CIOs can survive and thrive amid supply chain disruption, tariffs, market volatility, and AI breakthroughs. By leveraging advanced technology and Exponential IT, CIOs can transform their departments and step into broader leadership roles as technology-first enterprises take shape.



Carlene McCubbin leads research on operating models, governance, and human capital development at Info-Tech. She has built the firm's Organisation and Leadership practice and worked with clients to design custom programs that align IT capabilities with business needs. McCubbin holds a master's in Communications Management from McGill University and brings extensive expertise in communications, change management, and organisational design to her work.



Session: The Race to Develop Talent: The Hidden Speed Limit on IT's Ambition

This keynote explores the AI-Human Flywheel, a practical model for scaling capability through automation, augmentation, agent integration, and human adaptability. Attendees will be shown how IT leaders can accelerate talent development across both people and machines to ensure their organisations can adapt and thrive in an AI-shaped world.



Hannes Scheidegger leads Info-Tech's global services, overseeing executive and technical counselor programs, client success, and consulting. With more than 20 years of experience, Scheidegger's expertise spans public and commercial sectors, with a focus on systematic IT improvement and delivering measurable value to members worldwide.



Session: Manage and Improve Core IT Capabilities

Attendees will be introduced to Info-Tech's framework for improving core IT processes. This breakout will help IT leaders move beyond basic services to advanced practices that create tangible organisational value and establish a foundation for long-term success.

Attendees at the Barcelona edition of LIVE 2025 can expect a comprehensive program combining strategic insights with practical applications. Mainstage keynotes will deliver forward-looking perspectives from industry experts and Info-Tech analysts on the future of IT strategy and innovation. Breakout sessions and roundtables will offer in-depth discussions on emerging trends, leadership challenges, and technology priorities.

Participants can also schedule one-on-one meetings with analysts for personalised advisory guidance, as well as attend networking sessions to connect with IT leaders from across EMEA and beyond.

As part of Info-Tech's expanding global conference series, the Barcelona edition builds on successful LIVE events in Brisbane and Las Vegas earlier this year, and precedes the final Canadian stop in Montreal, November 25-26, 2025.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

