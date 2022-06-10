INFINOX launches 22 new crypto CFD products

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global trading platform INFINOX has announced the launch of 22 new crypto CFD products on its platform. With the launch, the company now offers a total of 43 crypto coins that can be traded by both retail and professional traders across Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia.

New coins added to the platform include Ethereum Classic, NEAR protocol, Cosmos, The Sandbox, Sushi, and Axie Infinity, amongst others. This is in addition to other cryptocurrencies already available, including Bitcoin, Cardano, Polkadot, Ethereum, Ripple, Solana, Dogecoin, and more.

This addition enables INFINOX clients to diversify their crypto portfolio, while strengthening INFINOX's crypto CFD offering.

INFINOX enables traders to access instant and leveraged crypto trading 24/7, with zero deposit or withdrawal fees. The crypto CFD product was launched in March this year. It allows traders to:

Buy and sell crypto instantly

Take advantage of 24/7 crypto trading with the availability of weekend trading hours

Hedge risk through long and short positions in the crypto market

Enjoy the liquidity benefits of fast entries and exits

Pay zero fees on deposits or withdrawals

Trade crypto through a regulated platform

Copy proven strategies through IX Social, an automated copy trading community app

"Crypto is undeniably one of most closely watched instruments in the market right now, especially with the recent volatility it has seen. At INFINOX, we want our clients to be able to take advantage of these opportunities, with access to all their favorite cryptocurrencies in one platform," said Sam Chaney, Head of Sales at INFINOX. "Our crypto CFD product was launched just in March this year, and is seeing rapid growth at the moment. One of the ways we want to sustain this momentum is with the addition of 22 new coins onto our platform."

About INFINOX

INFINOX is a global, online trading provider with a presence in 15 countries. Founded in 2009, for nearly 12 years it has put world-class trading power into investors' hands. Every day it enables thousands of clients across Europe, Asia and beyond to trade a full range of asset classes, from forex to equities and commodities, and now crypto.

Its business is built on integrity and trust, and it offers customers access to a range of market intelligence tools as well as dynamic products, competitive trading parameters and premium, one-on-one customer service.

SOURCE INFINOX