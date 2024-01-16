Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

During the award ceremony, Benjamin Jiang, CEO of Infinix, emphasized the brand's relentless dedication to innovation, stating, "Innovation is at the core of Infinix's DNA. We consistently strive to meet the demands of today's young consumers for innovation and practical solutions. Through collaborations with leading technology institutions and extensive research, our expert team has developed cutting-edge technologies that have brought us countless groundbreaking ideas."

The Global Top Brands Award, established in 2006 by the International Data Group (IDG) and supported by the International Data Corporation (IDC), is a revered platform that recognizes industry advancements, fosters discussions, and offers valuable insights. Published annually through "CES Daily" and "TWICE," it has firmly established itself as a leading authority in the consumer electronics sector. Guided by the theme of "Innovation Shaping a Digital Future", this selection evaluates brands based on their industry popularity, global strategic layout, international market influence, and product innovation.

Infinix: A Rising Star in the Global Smartphone Market

Established in 2013, Infinix has rapidly gained popularity among young consumers worldwide. Its products are now available in over 70 countries and regions, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Infinix achieved the largest year-on-year growth in units among global smartphone brands in Q3 2023, securing a spot in the top 10 global smartphone brand rankings.

In recent years, Infinix has consistently surpassed expectations in the field of innovation, particularly in charging technologies. The introduction of the 180W Thunder Charge technology in the ZERO ULTRA smartphone made a remarkable impact in the industry. In 2023, Infinix unveiled its groundbreaking 260W wired and 110W wireless all-scenario fast charging technology, establishing itself as an industry leader in "All-Round FastCharge" solutions.

At Showstopper CES 2024, Infinix showcased three revolutionary technological breakthroughs:

Infinix E-Color Shift: The industry's first customizable mobile phone back panel technology utilizing E Ink Prism™ 3 ePaper film material. This cutting-edge technology allows users to personalize their mobile phone panels and maintain vibrant colors without consuming power.

Infinix AirCharge: The industry's first commercially viable magnetic resonance safe wireless charging technology. It enables users to charge their smart devices within a range of 0-20 centimeters without physical contact with charging pads, providing the freedom to use devices while charging.

Infinix Extreme-Temp Battery: The industry's first battery technology capable of charging in extreme cold temperatures of -40 degrees Celsius. This groundbreaking innovation ensures normal battery operation and significantly improves charging speed even in extremely cold conditions.

Infinix's recognition at CES 2024 cements its role as an industry leader in innovation, underscoring the brand's multifaceted approach to exploring the potential of charging solutions in the realm of mobile technology. For more information, please visit www.infinixmobility.com .

About Infinix

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want. For more information, please visit: www.infinixmobility.com .

