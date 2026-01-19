Ten-in-One Excellent: Infinix NOTE Edge Redefine Premium Aesthetics And Comprehensive Experience

Positioned as the latest addition to the Infinix family, the NOTE Edge centers on visible luxury, a slim profile with exceptional battery endurance, and cutting-edge all-around capabilities. It sets new standards for design and user experience in its segment by integrating innovative technologies, including a 6500mAh battery capacity with industry-leading self-repairing battery system and the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 7100 efficient 5G platform. These advancements are packed into an ultra-slim 7.2mm body, delivering upgrades across appearance, battery life, performance, imaging, and smart features for a truly elevated mid-range experience.

Immersive Audio-Visual Luxury at Your Fingertips



Infinix NOTE Edge features a Pearl Light Ripple Shadow exterior that incorporates cat's-eye gemstone-like premium textures into its color options, creating tension-filled sophistication and standout tactility. The device offers four high-end colorways: Lunar Titanium, Silk Green, Stellar Blue and Shadow Black, inspired by 2026's most sought-after fashion trends, delivering understated yet commanding luxury.

The standout Silk Green variant introduces Infinix's pioneering Polyurethane water-wave brushed texture process, drawing inspiration from silk to create a leather-like surface with silky smoothness. Under sunlight, it shimmers like gentle ripples on a serene lake. The remaining three colors utilize high-strength composite materials infused with cat's-eye gem effects, producing layered, premium matte finishes that shift elegantly with light and angle.

On the front, the Infinix NOTE Edge features a cinema-grade 1.5K resolution 3D curved display, crafted with advanced self-luminous materials for razor-sharp visuals and excellent low power efficiency. Ergonomically shaped, the gently curved screen sits naturally in the hand, providing a comfortable, fatigue-free grip even during extended use. Surrounding the panel, ultra-narrow symmetrical bezels reach as slim as 1.87mm to minimize visual obstruction for deeper immersion. Peak brightness reaches 4500 nits, ensuring vivid, detailed light and shadow rendering even in bright outdoor or starry-night conditions. Audio is elevated by JBL dual stereo speakers, professionally tuned for powerful bass and clear mids/highs, paired with eye-care features for comfortable extended viewing or gaming. Together, the immersive 3D curved screen and premium JBL sound system transform the NOTE Edge into a personal portable cinema.

For durability that matches its elegance, NOTE Edge's curved screen is protected by professional-grade Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, while the body achieves full IP65 dust and water resistance, and balances aesthetics, comfort, and reliability across every detail.

Next-Gen 5G Performance for Various Scenarios

The Infinix NOTE Edge marks a global first by launching with the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G platform, achieving an optimal balance between powerful performance and exceptional power efficiency. This ensures seamless daily operations, immersive multimedia entertainment, and smooth gameplay in mainstream titles. AnTuTu V11 benchmark scores exceed 810,000 points, while support for up to 90fps in popular games like Honor of Kings delivers sustained, lag-free performance for an uninterrupted and fluid user experience.

Connectivity shines through 13 joint 5G optimizations with MediaTek, delivering landmark performance in its class. Real-world tests show up to 30% faster video bandwidth in crowded or obstructed areas (subways, buses, narrow streets, factories), 5% higher call success in transit scenarios, and 33% call success rate improvement in high-interference industrial environments.

Debuting Infinix's Ultra Powerful Signal (UPS) 3.0 AI Super Signal technology, the device intelligently detects high-bandwidth needs (such as video, gaming, or streaming) and dynamically optimizes low-frequency bands. This refined technical operation supports superior penetration, coverage, and stability in remote mountains, islands, subways, high-speed trains, or underground parking, ensuring reliable 5G HD streaming, online entertainment, and multiplayer gaming anywhere.

Redefining Battery Standards: Ultra-Slim Body, Unmatched Endurance⁵

The NOTE Edge houses Infinix's largest-ever 6500mAh battery, supporting 26 hours of continuous Google Maps navigation or 22 hours of YouTube playback for true all-day peace of mind.

Thanks to industry-leading battery packaging, this massive capacity fits into a slim 7.2mm-thick, 185g body, offering effortless one-handed grip, easy pocket portability, and minimal added bulk for all-day use.

For lasting durability, the NOTE Edge introduces industry-leading self-repairing battery technology. When fully drained, a low-current repair process activates, using dynamic recrystallization to heal micro-cracks in low-power cycles. This enables over 80% capacity retention after 2,000 full cycles—equivalent to about six years of typical use—maintaining single-charge, all-day performance long-term.

Charging is equally impressive, with the variable 45W system (in Hyper Mode) reaching 50% in 27 minutes from 1% and full charge in 62 minutes, intelligently adapting across scenarios.

Intelligent, Reliable All-Day Experience

Running the all-new XOS 16 based on Android 16, the NOTE Edge integrates Glow Space natural light elements for a lightweight, immersive visual feel with fluid, responsive operation. Up to 8GB of RAM ensures lag-free multitasking, even under heavy loads like office apps and social feeds, fluidity that's further complemented by Perception Scheduling 3.0 optimization and optional MemFusion RAM extension to 16GB.

A side-mounted Customizable One-Tap Button instantly activates the built-in FOLAX AI assistant, which analyzes screen content for precise, instant solutions—including quick answers to questions, real-time translation, and summaries of long recordings.

Exemplifying Infinix's commitment to long-term support, the NOTE Edge comes with a promise of three full Android-based XOS upgrades up to XOS 19 along with five years of security patches.

Professional Imaging and AI for Effortless Creation

A customized 50MP ultra-clear main camera with a 1/2-inch large sensor and 0.8μm pixels excels in low light, capturing rich details and natural colors in challenging conditions like neon-accented night scenes, dim interiors, or backlit portraits.

Infinix's debut Live Photo mode records 3-second dynamic clips with audio, allowing timeline scrubbing for blur-free covers—ideal for high-quality social sharing, including direct GIF or MP4 video generation for Instagram.

To help users take effortless advantage of today's most advanced technology, Infinix has integrated seamless AI solutions at the system level to simplify creation and interaction. These convenient built-in tools include cloud-powered, one-tap photo editing in the gallery for natural, professional results, plus FOLAX AI for everyday efficiency, and multi-faceted SnapMemo information organization.

Ten-in-One Excellent

Tailored for young urban professionals seeking style and substance, the Infinix NOTE Edge excels across social, travel, entertainment, commuting, and work scenarios. Its Pearl Light Ripple design and 3D curved screen elevate everyday outfits; the slim 6500mAh battery ensures uninterrupted use, the Dimensity 7100 and comprehensive features handle gaming, creation, and multitasking smoothly; while AI tools, high-quality imaging, and extended updates deliver reliable efficiency.

Priced from just $200 (region-dependent), the NOTE Edge blends aesthetic refinement with all-around capability, becoming an indispensable companion for those pursuing both elegance and power at an accessible price.

Disclaimers

[1] This release highlights the Infinix NOTE Edge featuring the 6500mAh battery configuration. Product specifications, battery variants, and availability may vary by market and region.

[2] Performance data based on Infinix lab testing; actual results vary by usage conditions.

[3] Price and availability may vary by region.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more—building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

