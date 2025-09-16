Infinix Q2 Shipments and Market Share Soar, Fastest Growth in Southeast Asia

Philippines Maintains Market Leadership, Indonesia Climbs in Ranking

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report released by International Data Corporation (IDC) for Q2 2025, Infinix achieved the largest quarter-on-quarter shipment increase in Southeast Asia formed by Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, with a gain of over 0.6 million units. The brand also led in market share across several individual countries, ranking No.1 in the Philippines and Pakistan, and No.2 in Indonesia and Bangladesh.

This strong regional momentum significantly contributed to Infinix's global expansion. The brand shipped 9.6 million units worldwide in the second quarter, representing an 11.7% increase quarter-on-quarter. Meanwhile, its global market share rose from 2.8% in Q1 to 3.2% in Q2, underscoring the brand's expanding international presence.

Across Southeast Asia (Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam), Infinix's Q2 shipments units grew 27.8% quarter-on-quarter, making it the region's fastest-growing smartphone brand by shipment growth (in absolute units). In Indonesia, the brand captured a 14.7% market share, advancing to second position for the first time, with shipments climbing 35.1% compared with the previous quarter. In the Philippines, Infinix maintained market leadership for the third consecutive quarter, achieving 55.0% year-on-year growth and demonstrating sustained competitiveness.

Strong Growth in South Asia, Pakistan Continues to Lead

Infinix recorded shipment growth of 14.0% quarter-on-quarter in South Asia（ India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan）, positioning the brand among the fastest-growing mainstream players in the region. In Pakistan, Infinix retained market leadership for 12 consecutive quarters, with its share growing by 3.5 percentage points quarter-on-quarter in Q2, further reinforcing its lead. Bangladesh also emerged as a key growth driver this quarter, with Infinix advancing to second position for the first time. Shipments in the country rose 88.3% year-on-year, marking three consecutive quarters of robust growth.

Product-Driven Growth, Popular Models Drive Multi-Market Success

This quarter's results were fueled by Infinix's competitive product portfolio. The NOTE 50 Series, with its premium metal middle-frame design and flagship-grade performance, together with the GT 30 Pro as the brand's dedicated esports device, proved highly popular across many markets, contributing significantly to overall share growth.

IDC data shows that Infinix ranked among the top five smartphone brands in 15 markets globally during Q2. The brand achieved market leadership in the Philippines and Pakistan, and secured top-three positions in Algeria and Bangladesh, underscoring its broad and sustainable growth across emerging regions.

Through continued innovation and portfolio expansion, Infinix delivered outstanding results in Q2 2025. Looking ahead, with the launch of more competitive new models, the brand aims to further strengthen its market presence worldwide.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more—building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

