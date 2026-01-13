Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+, GT 30 Pro and HOT 60 Pro+ Win 2025 European Product Design Awards

HONG KONG, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+, GT 30 Pro, and HOT 60 Pro+ have been named winners of the 2025 European Product Design Award, highlighting the brand's growing influence in industrial design across across flagship, gaming, and slim, stylish smartphones for everyday users.

Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+: Elevating Flagship Design with Engineering Precision

Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ Infinix GT 30 Pro Infinix HOT 60 Pro+

Recognized in CONSUMER ELECTRONICS / Phones, the Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ advances flagship smartphone design through engineering precision and material innovation. Its ArmorAlloy™ frame combines Damascus-steel durability with aerospace-grade aluminum, delivering a structure that is both strong and refined.

A signature Bio-Active Halo provides intelligent visual feedback for more intuitive interaction, while Titanium Grey and Enchanted Purple finishes evoke a liquid-metal aesthetic. The Racing Edition further elevates the design with a 0.08mm nano-etched stereo grille and a sapphire-crystal power key, setting a new benchmark in premium industrial design.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Award-Winning Gaming Aesthetics

Recognized in GAMING & LEISURE / Gaming Appliances: Mobiles, the Infinix GT 30 Pro embodies the brand's "Tech Meets Geek" design philosophy. Layered mechanical textures, straight-cut edges, and light-reactive surfaces form a bold, futuristic identity across Shadow Ash, Blade White, and RGB-lit Dark Flare finishes.

As the official device of the PUBG MOBILE Super League, the GT 30 Pro seamlessly integrates the GT Trigger and MagCharge Cooler, delivering an immersive gaming experience while maintaining visual coherence.

The GT 30 Pro has also earned a Silver Rating from Pocket Gamer.

Infinix HOT 60 Pro+: Redefining Slim and Stylish Smartphone Design

Awarded in CONSUMER ELECTRONICS / Phones: Other Designs, the Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ redefines slim and stylish smartphone design. With a Guinness-certified 5.95mm ultra-slim profile, it is recognized as the world's thinnest curved-display smartphone.

By bringing flagship-level aesthetics, refined craftsmanship, and durable engineering to a broader audience, the HOT 60 Pro+ raises expectations for accessible devices and empowers students, creators, and first-time users to engage more fully in today's digital world.

The device was also named Best Thin Smartphone of 2025 by GizChina.

Design Leadership Backed by Broader Innovation

In addition to its design awards, Infinix has attracted international attention for its forward-looking technologies. Concept innovations such as SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology and E-Color Shift 2.0 showcased at MWC 2025 have received acclaim from leading global media, including CNET, The Verge, WIRED, Android Authority, Tom's Guide, and Trusted Reviews. This recognition reinforces the brand's commitment to design, sustainability, and intelligent user experiences, providing a foundation for its award-winning smartphone portfolio.

Together, Infinix's 2025 achievements in design and technology demonstrate the brand's sustained commitment to thoughtful design, engineering excellence, and inclusive innovation. By combining award-winning industrial design with forward-looking technology, Infinix delivers distinctive experiences across flagship, gaming, and stylish everyday smartphones, reinforcing its position as a global leader in smartphone innovation.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more—building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

