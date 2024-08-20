Infinix Powers the Next Era of Esports at PMWC

"As the official gaming smartphone partner of PMWC, Infinix has brought new energy to this year's event with our cutting-edge technology and immersive gameplay experiences. Our dedicated support and active involvement have significantly elevated the experience for both players and fans, showcasing Infinix's leadership in the esports industry." Tony Zhao, General Manager at Infinix

Revolutionizing Esports with Infinix Innovation

Saudi Arabia, through its Gamers8 initiative, has solidified its reputation with the "Oil Cup" and officially launched the Esports World Cup last year, sparking worldwide interest and aspirations to strike it rich in the Middle East. This highly anticipated esports spectacle has ignited fervent discussions among global fans. Amidst this excitement, Infinix, a brand synonymous with tech innovation, played a pivotal role in powering the PMWC during the EWC, demonstrating its professional expertise and forward-thinking vision.

Infinix has crafted a range of vibrant digital props for PUBG Mobile, including parachutes, T-shirts, and weapon skins. These items quickly became coveted prizes during the competition, igniting a strong collecting frenzy among players. The surge of "unboxing videos" featuring these props further amplified Infinix's presence in the esports community. Additionally, Infinix seamlessly integrated its brand into various aspects of the PMWC, enhancing the event's appeal and excitement. The eagerly awaited "PMWC Dream Team" award featured winners receiving a special PMWC co-branded gift box with the Infinix logo, which sparked widespread discussion.

ALPHA 7 Triumphs with Infinix's Technological Excellence

The standout moment came when the Brazilian team ALPHA 7, sponsored by Infinix, claimed the PMWC championship. This victory not only highlighted Infinix's exceptional performance and technological expertise but also underscored the brand's unwavering commitment to advancing the esports industry.

Performance Redefined by Infinix GT 20 Pro

As the official smartphone sponsor of PMWC, Infinix's flagship gaming smartphone, the GT 20 Pro, delivered an outstanding gaming experience. Equipped with a dual-core processor, a gaming-dedicated GPU, and Infinix's proprietary game optimization software, the GT 20 Pro was selected as the tournament's official device. Its superior performance played a key role in ALPHA 7's championship win, infusing the competition with innovative technology and igniting global esports excitement.

Infinix Drives Innovation through Esports Partnerships

Transsion's R&D center has partnered with Tencent's Timi Studio and MediaTek to establish a joint gaming laboratory. This collaboration aims to push the boundaries of gaming technology in the emerging smartphone market, offering even more thrilling experiences for gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

Infinix Creates a New Blueprint for Esports Success

As the esports industry continues to evolve, the collaboration between Infinix and PMWC is emerging as a model for how brands can lead in this dynamic field. As the official gaming smartphone partner of PMWC, Infinix has injected new energy into the event with its cutting-edge technology and diverse interactive gameplay experiences. Their comprehensive involvement has not only enhanced the experience for players and fans but also underscored Infinix's position as a leader in the esports industry.

Looking ahead, the partnership between Infinix and PMWC is set to become a blueprint for how brands can pioneer within the thriving esports ecosystem. With Infinix's ongoing support and participation, PMWC is poised to achieve even greater milestones, sparking global esports excitement and delivering more unforgettable experiences for fans around the world.

About Infinix:

Infinix Mobility is an emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting young consumers, Infinix focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and performance. Infinix devices are trendy & attainable with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

