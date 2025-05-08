Infinix Launches Its First AI Buds with Real-Time Translation on Indiegogo

HONG KONG, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, officially announced the launch of its groundbreaking Infinix AI Buds via a global crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. These innovative earbuds transcend language barriers by supporting real-time translation in an impressive 162 languages, while delivering premium sound quality, adaptive noise cancellation, and a stylish transparent charging case with an interactive touchscreen. Tech enthusiasts worldwide are invited to join the Indiegogo campaign and experience firsthand how the Infinix AI Buds redefine global communication.

AI BUDS Available Now in Indiegogo

Industry-Leading AI Translation in 162 Languages

Infinix AI Buds offer real-time translation capabilities across 162 languages, enabling seamless multilingual conversations without external devices. Powered by Infinix's proprietary CogLabs AI engine, the earbuds feature Conversation Translation mode for smooth face-to-face dialogues and Real-Time Interpretation mode for simultaneous translation of speeches and audio. Additionally, the speech-to-text transcription function provides reliable text records of meetings and lectures. Recognized for its accuracy, Infinix's translation technology simplifies global communication, making interactions effortless and precise.

Futuristic Transparent Design with Interactive Touchscreen

Encased in a sleek transparent charging case featuring an integrated interactive touchscreen, the Infinix AI Buds combine cutting-edge aesthetics with intuitive functionality. Users can control music, adjust volume, and manage playback directly from the touchscreen without reaching for their phones. The case also conveniently displays time, battery levels, and allows users to fine-tune settings such as noise cancellation, blending style and convenience seamlessly.

Adaptive Dual Noise Cancellation for Crystal-Clear Audio

Designed to deliver exceptional audio clarity in any environment, the Infinix AI Buds incorporate adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for calls. Utilizing AI algorithms, the earbuds dynamically reduce up to 45dB of external noise, adapting automatically to surroundings—ideal for crowded cafes, air travel, or busy streets. Dual microphones work in tandem with ENC to ensure crystal-clear phone conversations, even in noisy settings, providing users with an immersive, uninterrupted listening experience.

Long-Lasting Battery Life for Uninterrupted Use

The Infinix AI Buds boast outstanding battery life, providing up to 36 hours of playback on a single charge (ANC off), or around 25 hours with noise cancellation active. Ideal for extended daily use, business travel, and entertainment, these earbuds ensure uninterrupted performance. Whether you're relying on real-time translations during meetings or enjoying your favorite playlists, charging becomes the least of your worries.

Smart AI Voice Assistant (Coming via OTA Update)

Further enhancing convenience, the Infinix AI Buds will introduce the smart AI voice assistant, Folax, via an over-the-air (OTA) software update after launch. Activated by simply saying "Hi Folax," users can manage tasks such as adjusting volume, changing tracks, checking weather, or initiating translations hands-free, transforming the AI Buds into an intuitive, voice-responsive wearable.

Join the Global Indiegogo Campaign

Infinix proudly invites global audiences to participate in its first-ever crowdfunding initiative on Indiegogo. Visit the Infinix AI Buds Indiegogo page now, subscribe for campaign updates, and secure exclusive early-bird offers. Don't miss the chance to be among the first to "Hear the World through AI" and explore how the Infinix AI Buds are reshaping the future of communication and connectivity.

Pricing & Availability

The Infinix AI Buds will be available starting at $79 on the Indiegogo campaign page, offering global consumers early access to groundbreaking smart audio technology. Post-campaign, detailed retail availability information will be shared. Stay tuned!

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is a cutting-edge technology brand tailored for the youth. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance, Infinix strives to provide consumers with a superior mobile intelligent experience. In addition to smartphones, Infinix has expanded its product range to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, Tablets, smart TVs and more. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, spanning Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682581/AI_BUDS_Available_Now_Indiegogo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316423/Infinix_Logo.jpg