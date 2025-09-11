Infinix Announces Global Launch of GT 30, Further Expanding Its Gaming Device Lineup

Featuring capacitive shoulder triggers and a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, bringing tournament-level gaming experiences to more users.

HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today officially launched the GT 30 globally, introducing a new addition to the GT 30 Series. Following the GT 30 Pro's designation as the official device for the inaugural 2025 PUBG MOBILE Africa Cup, the GT 30 Series further strengthens Infinix's presence in the global gaming arena. Through strategic partnerships with world-renowned titles such as PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Free Fire, Honor of Kings, and Delta Force, the GT 30 Series continues to expand its gaming ecosystem while bringing tournament-level experiences to a broader base of young users.

Infinix GT 30

Flagship Performance with Infinix's Self-Developed 3DVCC Cooling Technology

The Infinix GT 30 carries forward the flagship performance DNA of the GT Series, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G chipset and equipped with a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display for a seamless balance of high performance and smooth visuals. Complementing this, the GT 30 features Infinix's self-developed 3D Vapor Cloud Chamber (3DVCC) liquid cooling system, combined with superconducting graphite covering the motherboard, display, battery mid-frame, and speaker area. Paired with high thermal conductivity gel for efficient heat transfer, this forms a comprehensive heat dissipation structure that ensures stable performance and low-temperature operation even under high-performance workloads.

Infinix AI Powers Seamless Everyday Experiences

The GT 30 Series integrates Infinix's AI suite, deeply embedded across the system to enhance learning, productivity, creativity, and communication. With more than 25 AI-powered features, it simplifies daily tasks, from information extraction to creative generation and privacy protection.

For information processing, features like One-Tap Screen Q&A and long-text summarization quickly distill key insights, ideal for students and knowledge seekers. In creative scenarios, AI text-to-image, sketch-to-image, and AI-generated wallpapers make design and content creation more efficient. Functions such as AI Erase, AI Extend, and image-to-document conversion further enhance productivity in handling documents and visual content.

For communication and sharing, AI call summaries, real-time two-way translation, and auto-answer break down barriers of language and time, helping users focus on what matters most. Meanwhile, AI privacy masking automatically conceals sensitive information when sharing, ensuring security and peace of mind.

With these capabilities, the GT 30 is not only powerful gaming gear but also an efficient assistant for learning, creativity, and communication.

Infinix GT Gaming Co-Lab Driving E-Sports Innovation

The Infinix GT Gaming Co-Lab partners with leading global game publishers to continuously push the boundaries of mobile gaming performance and immersive experiences.

Among its standout breakthroughs is the AI Frame Rescue Engine (AIFRE), an intelligent frame prediction algorithm that anticipates single-frame high-load scenarios and allocates processing power in advance to effectively minimize frame drops. Complementing this is the Game Thermal Control Engine, which leverages neural networks to analyze gameplay dynamics and temperature changes in real time, ensuring smooth and stable performance even under high frame rates.

With these innovations, the GT 30 Series has secured official high-frame-rate certification across ten popular game titles, further cementing its position as a trusted device for competitive gaming.

Beyond hardware and AI capabilities, the GT 30 also enhances both gaming and everyday use through refined interaction design. Equipped with GT Trigger capacitive dual shoulder keys, it delivers millisecond-level responsiveness and customizable mapping, giving players in Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) and First-Person Shooter (FPS) games near-console control. The intelligent lighting system provides real-time visual feedback in gameplay, pulsing with actions such as kills and firing. In daily use, it signals calls, messages, and charging status, and can even flash in sync with music—serving as both a battle indicator and a powerful medium of personalization and social interaction.

Bringing Tournament-Level Experiences to a Broader Audience

"Infinix GT Series represents more than just hardware specifications—it is a complete ecosystem built around gamers and technology enthusiasts," said Weiqi Nie, Product Director at Infinix. "With the launch of the GT 30, tournament-level gaming experiences are no longer limited to hardcore enthusiasts but are now reaching a wider community of young users. From shoulder triggers to the display, from cooling to AI, we have refined every detail to not only meet the demands of intense team battles but also to support users in learning, creativity, and communication. This marks another important step for Infinix in expanding its presence in the e-sports domain."

In addition to continuing the Shadow Ash and Blade White colorways from the GT 30 Pro, the GT 30 debuts two new finishes — Cyber Blue and Pulse Green. It is equipped with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM (expandable to 16GB), and will be available globally at a starting price of around USD 200. The GT 30 will launch first in Malaysia, with pricing and availability varying by market. For more details, users can visit the local Infinix website.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more—building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771104/Infinix_GT_30.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316423/Infinix_Logo.jpg