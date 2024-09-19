Infinix Achieves 5 Consecutive Quarters of Positive YoY Growth in Global Smartphone Shipment with 18.8% YoY Increase in Q2 2024

Securing Top 5 Position in over 20 Key Markets

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, continues its upward trajectory with a fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Infinix marked an 18.8 % increase in global smartphone shipments in Q2 2024 compared to the same period last year, further solidifying the brand's growing influence in global markets.

Infinix Achieves 5 Consecutive Quarters of Positive YoY Growth in Global Smartphone Shipment

"Infinix's exceptional performance in Q2 2024 underscores our relentless pursuit of innovation and our deep understanding of consumer needs globally. We will continue to raise the bar with our products and services, engage in meaningful conversations with consumers, and advance technological innovation to fulfill our commitment to empowering the youth," Tony Zhao, General Manager at Infinix.

Consistent Impressive Growth

Infinix's growth continues to impress, securing top 5 market share positions in over 20 key markets globally. The brand has maintained its No. 1 position in strongholds like the Philippines and Pakistan, while high-growth regions such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Algeria, and Saudi Arabia have reported year-over-year shipment increases ranging from 50% to an astounding 469% in Q2 2024.

This sustained momentum is driven by Infinix's consistent delivery of innovative products and its dynamic engagement with consumers. In the first half of 2024, the brand launched the feature-packed NOTE 40 series, featuring the brand's first proprietary Cheetah X1 chip, breakthrough All-Round FastCharge 2.0, and Infinix MagKit to deliver a seamless 24/7 user experience. Additionally, Infinix collaborated with BMW Group Designworks to create a sleek, high-end Racing Edition smartphone that's as stylish as powerful.

Infinix's GT 20 Pro gaming smartphone set a new standard as the first in its price segment to feature a dedicated gaming display chip. This advancement placed the GT 20 Pro among the world's first patch of smartphones to support PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings at 120FPS. Building on its technological innovations, Infinix has partnered with popular game IPs and major esports events like PMSL, PMWC, MAL, MDL. Additionally, by organizing gaming tournaments, Infinix has further solidified its strong connection with mobile gaming enthusiasts.

Underscoring its commitment to empowering younger generations, Infinix's dedication to innovation extends beyond products to impactful social initiatives. As a responsible global player, Infinix collaborates with UNESCO and Google to provide AI and robotics education to teenagers through CogLabs workshops. The brand has also forged strategic partnerships with MediaTek and Honor of Kings to push the boundaries of mobile gaming technology. Furthermore, in collaboration with Samsung's System LSI Business, Infinix introduced industry-leading features, including the world's first 108MP AI-powered deep learning algorithms.

These innovations and social initiatives have earned Infinix recognition as the sixth most innovative brand in the Asia-Pacific region by Fast Company and in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2024. Leveraging its robust market growth and brand development, Infinix is committed to focusing on technology and product innovation to empower the youth globally.

About Infinix:

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries and regions, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509649/PR_image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316423/4890791/Infinix_Logo.jpg