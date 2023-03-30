Industry veteran Eric Krueger named CEO of GTN Americas as company expands globally

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, a fintech pioneer with decades of success making investment and trading accessible for all, has appointed Eric Krueger as CEO of GTN Americas. With over 25 years of cross-asset trading experience for both institutional and retail clients, Krueger brings a wealth of industry expertise to the role.

Krueger, an industry veteran, joins GTN from Saxo Bank, where he served as Global Head of Digital Engagement and Client Services. Prior to that, he held various equity leadership roles in the US and Europe at Barclays and Merrill Lynch. Most recently, he was Managing Director and Head of EMEA Cash Equities Distribution at Barclays, where he helped the firm build out its Equity business in Europe.

GTN Group CEO Manjula Jayasinghe said, "We are thrilled to have Eric join our team as CEO of GTN Americas. His wealth of experience and industry knowledge will be invaluable as we expand GTN business in the US and the Americas and strive to become the preferred fintech driven global investment and trading services provider."

This latest appointment is part of GTN's ongoing global expansion efforts, which have seen the company bring on prominent specialists in trading, investments, and fintech from around the world to build the most comprehensive electronic trading and investment platform outside its home market in Dubai. By leveraging the collective expertise of this multinational team, GTN is well-positioned to adapt and innovate in the fast-paced fintech landscape.

Speaking of the appointment, Mr. Krueger said, "I am confident that with GTN's technology, cross-asset capabilities and market access, we can help institutional clients unlock new opportunities and maximise their trading and investing potential in the ever-evolving fintech landscape."

GTN serves brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintech clients, providing them with innovative trading and investment solutions that make investment and trading accessible to all. With the appointment of Eric Krueger, GTN is well-positioned to continue its expansion into the Americas and become a leading global provider of investment and trading services.

Krueger's appointment comes at a time when GTN is actively growing their global footprint aligned with its ambitious expansion plans. The company seeks to establish itself as a leading global provider of innovative trading and investment solutions for brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintech clients in the Americas, leveraging its cutting-edge technology, global market access, and expertise in electronic trading and investment services.

About GTN

GTN is a fintech pioneer with decades of success, holding broker-dealer and capital market services licenses in multiple jurisdictions through its subsidiaries. Backed by strategic investors like IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Ventures Singapore Pte. Ltd., a group company of SBI Holdings, Inc., one of the largest financial services firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, we are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes making investment and trading accessible for all. GTN's investment and trading solutions offer seamless integration with the existing services of regulated financial firms and fintechs via our co-branded front-ends or versatile API suite. The GTN API suite, inspired by embedded finance, provides the adaptability to develop bespoke trading/investment applications or incorporate GTN features into existing platforms, enhancing their value proposition. In addition, our comprehensive global trading ecosystem includes best-in-class execution, custody, and post-trade solutions. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or connect on LinkedIn.

GTN brings together a diverse team of over 300 talented individuals spread across Dubai, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities to all.

