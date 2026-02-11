Industry First! HTX Launches the New Funds Bonus Trial Program, Offering Rewards of Up to 20%

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 6, 2026, HTX officially launched the industry's first "New Funds Bonus Trial Program", a strategic initiative designed to reward actual net new funds deposited on the platform. Moving beyond the limitations of traditional trading-based commission models, this program offers ongoing incentives based on the amount of net new funds deposited and held, fostering long-term, sustainable growth within the crypto asset ecosystem.

Reshaping Incentives: A Dual Approach to Growth and Retention

Unlike traditional cryptocurrency exchange referral programs that primarily reward trading volume, HTX's new initiative takes a groundbreaking approach by directly incentivizing net capital inflows and long-term fund retention, setting a new industry standard.

According to the official announcement, the trial period will run from February 6 to June 30. During this phase, commissions will be based on the net new funds deposited and retained by users who sign up on HTX using a referral code from an inviter or their sub-affiliates. This structure allows partners to earn beyond the scope of traditional trading and financial product rewards, offering consistent incentives driven by long-term asset retention and stable growth.

The program clearly defines "Effective New Funds" as the capital exceeding the historical baseline that is genuinely deposited and retained on the platform during the statistical period. This metric is derived from actual net deposits and is reflected in the assets held in the user's account. This design effectively excludes capital churn or internal transfers, ensuring that incentives truly serve the substantial expansion of the crypto ecosystem.

Unlock Up to 20% Commission Rewards with Three-Tiered Benefits

In an effort to invigorate the market, HTX has unveiled a competitive reward system:

Base Reward: All qualifying "Effective New Funds" are eligible for a guaranteed 8% base commission rate.

Q1 Launch Bonus: During the first quarter of the program (Q1 2026), the platform offers an exclusive 8% limited-time bonus.

Milestone Incentive: Reach ≥ 20M USDT in real new funds during Q1 2026 to unlock an additional 4%.

With these three tiers of benefits combined, participants can unlock commission rates as high as 20%. This industry-leading offering positions the platform at the forefront of the asset-based commission and wealth management markets.

Driving a Healthy Growth Ecosystem with Major Asset Support

To ensure broad accessibility, HTX supports 21 mainstream and popular tokens in the "New Funds Bonus Trial Program", including USDT, USDC, USDD, USD1, ETH, SOL, and TRX, among others. This not only lowers the barrier to entry but also offers users a wider range of asset allocation options.

HTX's new funds bonus program is a major strategic initiative, rather than a one-time promotion. By offering direct subsidies to incentivize "real net new funds growth", HTX is working with its global user base to build a more resilient and sustainable Web3 financial ecosystem.

In this ecosystem, the full potential of long-term capital retention is unlocked, aligning the platform and its users into a true community of shared interests, benefiting from the industry's growth. As this trial progresses, this innovative model is poised to set a new benchmark for channel incentives in the cryptocurrency industry.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

