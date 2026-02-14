HTX and AINFT Collaborate to Build New Web3 AI Gateway, Offering Free Access to Leading AI Models and 40,000 USDT Prize Pool

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global artificial intelligence capabilities continue to advance and Web3 infrastructure matures, AI and the crypto ecosystems are entering a new phase of seamless integration. HTX has recently collaborated with AINFT to co-hosted a special AI Challenge campaign featuring a combined prize pool of 40,000 USDT. This innovative event invites users worldwide to experience a new generation of Web3-native AI access.

AINFT: Web3 Gateway to AI

AINFT positions itself as a Web3-native AI gateway designed to provide permissionless, seamless access to leading large language models (LLMs). Users can log in instantly by signing via a TronLink wallet, eliminating the need for email registration or KYC verification and enabling direct on-chain identity authentication. The platform integrates top-tier AI models including Claude Opus 4.5, ChatGPT-5.2, and Gemini 3 Pro, offering unified access for dialogue, reasoning, and content creation across multiple scenarios.

To lower entry barriers, AINFT provides each new user with a one-time allocation of one million free points, allowing immediate access to premium AI models without upfront payment. Once the free quota is exhausted, users can top up on demand using USDT, USDD, USD1, TRX, or NFTs on the TRON network. The platform's official TRC20 token, $NFT , offers an additional 20% bonus in points when used for payment, supporting a flexible pay-as-you-go model with no subscription requirements.

40,000 USDT Prize Pool: Multiple Rewards in the Second Season

The campaign runs through March 13 at 08:00 (UTC). Following strong engagement in the first phase, Season 2 was launched with an initial 4,000 USDT prize pool unlocked. The overall campaign prize pool totals 40,000 USDT. To participate, users must log in to AINFT's official website , connect their TronLink wallet, submit their HTX UID and wallet address through the designated form , and complete both the AI challenge tasks on AINFT and the trading tasks on HTX.

AINFT AI Challenge Offers 13,000 USDT Prize Pool

Users who log in to AINFT and participate in the challenge can compete for three separate prize pools.

Boosted Gift Package: Unlocks progressively based on the number of valid connected wallets within the community. For Season Two, if the valid address count reaches 5,000, the rewards of up to 7,000 USDT will be activated. Early Bird Gift Package: Rewards the first 500 users each season who connect via TronLink and claim their initial points. 25 users will be selected per season to receive 20 USDT each. Deposit Gift Package: Users who complete a deposit of any amount during the period will automatically enter a lucky draw. Twenty winners will be selected to share 500 USDT.

Exclusive Triple Rewards for HTX Users: Share 27,000 USDT

Users who complete the registration form and submit their HTX UID and TronLink wallet address can unlock three exclusive incentives:

Point Bonus: 1 million points will be awarded to HTX users who access AINFT through the designated link and connect a TronLink wallet. [ Join now >> ]

1 million points will be awarded to HTX users who access AINFT through the designated link and connect a TronLink wallet. [ ] Welcome Bonus: A 20 USDT bonus is available for users who join AINFT events and sign up for an HTX account during the campaign. Limited to the first 950 registered users.

A 20 USDT bonus is available for users who join AINFT events and sign up for an HTX account during the campaign. Limited to the first 950 registered users. Trading Reward: Users who complete HTX trading tasks—at least 100 USDT in spot volume or 500 USDT in futures volume—will receive a 40 USDT airdrop. Limited to the first 200 qualified users.

Ecosystem Synergy: Practical Case of AI and Crypto

As a global exchange that has long focused on AI-related sectors and innovative asset discovery, HTX continues to support high-quality AI projects and promote collaboration across technology, traffic, and users. As AI computing demand increases and crypto payment systems mature, decentralized AI portals are expected to become cornerstones of next-generation Web3 infrastructure.

The collaboration between HTX and AINFT represents a forward-looking position within this trend. Looking ahead, HTX will continue working with high-quality ecosystem partners to build a more open, efficient, and sustainable Web3 innovation network, providing global users with forward-looking digital asset opportunities and application experiences.

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

