Industries Revolutionized by IoT Testing: From Healthcare to Smart Cities

"The Global IoT Testing Services Market involves testing services that ensure IoT devices, like smart home gadgets and wearable tech, work properly and securely. As IoT devices grow in popularity, these testing services are crucial for their performance and safety."

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Global IoT Testing Services Market will reach $10.4 billion by 2029 and is expected to see a healthy CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.

This report analyzes the global market for IoT testing services market, including trends, revenue breakdowns, and forecasts from 2024 to 2029. It covers service types, testing types, end-user industries, and the regions of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The report also highlights market challenges, key companies, new technologies, and ESG trends.

Interesting facts:

A GSMA Intelligence report predicts that IoT connections will exceed 38 billion by 2030. Rapid and automated testing is essential to ensure that IoT devices work reliably. Performance and functional tests are crucial for meeting standards and ensuring that devices perform well in different conditions. With the rapid growth of IoT, the demand for reliable testing services is increasing to ensure compatibility, security, and proper functioning.

Factors contributing to the growth of the market include:

Adoption of automated testing tools: Automated testing tools use software to test systems, speeding up the process, reducing errors, and ensuring functionality. They help companies quickly find issues, check performance, and improve quality, making development more efficient. IoT Testing-as-a-Service (TaaS): TaaS is a cloud service that provides on-demand testing for IoT devices, covering performance, security, and compatibility. It saves companies time and money by outsourcing testing, letting them focus on product development. Demand for 5G-driven testing: As 5G technology proliferates, the demand for specialized testing grows to ensure devices work efficiently on 5G networks. Companies need to test their products to meet performance standards and user expectations for higher speeds and lower delays.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024 to 2029 Base year market size $3.2 billion Market size forecast $10.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 22.6% during 2024-2029 Segments covered Service Type, Testing Type, End-User Industry, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) Market drivers • Adoption of automated testing tools. • IoT Testing-as-a-Service (TaaS). • Demand for 5G-driven testing.

This report addresses the following key questions:

What is the market's projected size and growth rate?

The global market for IoT testing services is projected to reach $10.4 billion by 2029 and is expected to see a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. What factors are driving the growth of the global IoT testing services market?

These Include rising adoption of automated testing tools, growth of IoT TaaS, and demand for 5G-driven testing. Which IoT testing service type will dominate the market in 2029?

The professional services segment will dominate the market in 2029, driven by rising demand for specialized expertise and consulting in managing complex IT environments. Which region has the largest share of the global market?

North America had the largest market share.

Leading companies in the market include:

AFour Technologies

Apexon

AT&T

eInfochips

Happiest Minds

ImpactQA

QATestLab

Rapid7

TestFort

TestingXperts

Related reports include:

Industrial IoT (IIoT): Global Markets: Industrial IoT (IIoT) refers to the use of IoT technology in industries such as manufacturing, energy, transportation, and healthcare. It connects machines and systems to gather and analyze data in real time, helping businesses improve efficiency, cut costs, and make better decisions.

Global IoT Chips Market: Refers to the worldwide demand and supply of microchips used in IoT devices. These chips are the "brains" inside IoT devices, enabling them to connect, communicate, and process data.

