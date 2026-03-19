Industrial Water & Wastewater Pump Market Worldwide to Reach USD 5.71 Billion by 2032, Driven by Expanding Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure | Vyansa Intelligence

NEW DELHI, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the in-depth market study published by Vyansa Intelligence, the Global Industrial Water & Wastewater Pump Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.36% during 2026–2032. The market growth is largely supported by rising investments in industrial wastewater treatment infrastructure, increasing demand for efficient water management across manufacturing industries, tightening environmental regulations related to wastewater discharge, and expanding municipal water and sewage treatment projects worldwide.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2025, accounting for nearly 45% of total revenue, supported by rapid industrialization, expanding urban infrastructure, and increasing investments in water and wastewater treatment facilities across emerging economies. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations continue to witness strong demand for industrial pumping systems across municipal sewage treatment plants, manufacturing facilities, mining operations, and chemical processing industries, further reinforcing the region's leadership in the global market.

Global Industrial Water & Wastewater Pump Market Key Takeaways

The Global Industrial Water & Wastewater Pump Market is expected to grow from USD 4.53 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 5.71 billion by 2032.

Centrifugal pumps accounted for nearly 90% of the global market share in 2025, reflecting their widespread adoption across municipal water supply systems, wastewater treatment plants, and industrial water handling applications due to their operational efficiency and ability to handle high flow rates.

Wastewater applications represented approximately 65% of the total market share, highlighting the growing importance of industrial and municipal wastewater treatment systems in ensuring environmental compliance and sustainable water resource management.

More than 20 companies are actively operating in the global industrial water & wastewater pump market, with the top five manufacturers collectively accounting for around 70% of the market share, indicating a moderately consolidated competitive environment.

Leading companies operating in the global market include WILO, Ebara, ITT Goulds Pumps, Grundfos, Flowserve, among others.

Key Demand Drivers Supporting the Expansion of the Global Industrial Water & Wastewater Pump Market

Increasing Investments in Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure

Growing concerns over water pollution and environmental sustainability are prompting governments and industries worldwide to strengthen wastewater treatment infrastructure. Industrial sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food processing, mining, and power generation produce large volumes of wastewater that must be treated before discharge or reuse. Consequently, pumping systems play a crucial role in transporting and circulating wastewater through different treatment stages. In addition, tightening environmental regulations related to industrial effluent discharge are encouraging companies to adopt modern treatment technologies. As industries and municipalities expand wastewater treatment capacity to meet regulatory requirements, the demand for reliable and high-performance industrial pumping systems continues to rise steadily across global markets.

Rising Industrial Water Management Requirements

Water remains a vital resource across numerous industrial processes, including cooling, cleaning, chemical reactions, and product processing. As industrial activities continue to expand globally, the need for efficient water handling and circulation systems is increasing steadily. Pumps serve as essential components within industrial water management infrastructure, enabling the smooth movement of water throughout production facilities and treatment operations. Moreover, industries are increasingly prioritizing water efficiency and sustainability by adopting advanced pumping technologies that optimize water usage and support wastewater recycling. This growing focus on efficient water management and resource conservation is expected to sustain demand for industrial water and wastewater pumps in the coming years.

Growing Urbanization and Municipal Water Infrastructure Development

Rapid urbanization across emerging economies is placing increasing pressure on municipal water supply and wastewater management systems. Expanding urban populations require improved water distribution networks and larger sewage treatment capacities to maintain public health and environmental standards. Industrial-grade pumping systems play a critical role in these municipal projects, supporting sewage transport, stormwater drainage, and water distribution across urban infrastructure. At the same time, many cities are investing in upgrading aging water infrastructure and expanding treatment facilities to accommodate rising demand. As governments continue to prioritize sustainable urban development and improved sanitation systems, the need for reliable industrial pumping solutions is expected to grow steadily worldwide.

Expanding Industrial Production Across Key End-Use Industries

Several industries, including chemicals, mining, power generation, oil and gas, and food processing, depend heavily on efficient pumping systems to manage water and wastewater flows within their operations. These sectors require pumps capable of handling large fluid volumes under varying pressure conditions while ensuring operational reliability and efficiency. As industrial production continues to expand globally, particularly across developing economies, the need for robust water handling infrastructure is increasing. Pumps are essential for maintaining smooth production processes and supporting industrial wastewater treatment systems. Consequently, the ongoing growth of global manufacturing and resource-processing industries is expected to drive sustained demand for industrial water and wastewater pumps.

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Key Operational Challenges Affecting the Global Industrial Water & Wastewater Pump Market

High Energy Consumption of Pumping Systems

Industrial pumping systems often operate continuously across large-scale water treatment and industrial processing facilities, leading to substantial energy consumption. Since energy costs represent a significant portion of pump operating expenses, fluctuations in electricity prices can impact operational costs for industries relying heavily on pumping infrastructure. To address this challenge, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing energy-efficient pump designs, advanced motor technologies, and smart monitoring systems that optimize pump performance while reducing power consumption.

Maintenance Requirements and Operational Reliability

Industrial water and wastewater pumps operate in demanding environments that often involve abrasive particles, corrosive fluids, and continuous operating cycles. These conditions can increase wear and tear on pump components, requiring regular maintenance and servicing to ensure reliable performance. Unexpected equipment failures can lead to operational disruptions in industrial plants and wastewater treatment facilities. Consequently, industries are increasingly investing in predictive maintenance technologies and digitally integrated pump monitoring systems to improve equipment reliability and minimize downtime.

Digital Intelligence and Advanced Engineering Redefining Efficiency in Industrial Pumping Systems

The global industrial water and wastewater pump industry continues to witness notable technological advancements as manufacturers focus on improving operational efficiency, sustainability, and system reliability. In March 2025, Sulzer Ltd. introduced the Sulzer Energy Optimization Service, a digital solution that integrates advanced analytics, machine learning algorithms, and continuous operational monitoring to enhance centrifugal pump efficiency across sectors including power generation, oil and gas, chemicals, and water desalination.

A pilot implementation in Spain demonstrated significant operational improvements, generating annual energy cost savings of nearly €1 million while reducing carbon emissions by approximately 2,300 tonnes through pump rerating and efficiency upgrades. The service leverages Sulzer's PumpWise calculator and Blue Box machine learning technology to enable ongoing real-time performance optimization. In addition, Sulzer equipped a modern wastewater treatment facility in Venice with ten advanced DynaBelt belt filters that significantly reduce equipment footprint while maintaining high solids removal efficiency.

Further strengthening innovation within the sector, Flowserve Corporation launched the INNOMAG TB-MAG Dual Drive pump in March 2025, representing the world's first sealless magnetic-drive pump featuring integrated secondary containment and double hermetic sealing. The design eliminates operational leaks and enhances safety in demanding chemical processing environments.

By separating the liquid and drive sections into independently sealed chambers, the technology offers enhanced protection when handling hazardous fluids such as hydrofluoric acid and acrylonitrile. Recognizing its breakthrough engineering design, the innovation received the Vaaler Award in December 2025, highlighting the growing industry focus on safety, environmental protection, and high-performance pump technologies.

Market Analysis by Pump Type, Application & Region

By pump type, centrifugal pumps accounted for nearly 90% of the global industrial water & wastewater pump market share in 2025, making them the most widely deployed pump category across industrial and municipal water systems. Their dominance is primarily attributed to their ability to handle high flow rates efficiently, relatively simple design, and suitability for large-scale water transfer applications. Subcategories such as end suction pumps, split case pumps, vertical pumps, turbine pumps, axial pumps, mixed flow pumps, and submersible pumps are widely utilized across water distribution networks and wastewater treatment facilities. As infrastructure development and industrial water management activities continue to expand globally, centrifugal pumps are expected to remain the dominant technology throughout the forecast period.

By application, wastewater accounted for approximately 65% of the global market share in 2025. Wastewater pumping systems are essential components of municipal sewage networks, industrial effluent treatment facilities, and water recycling plants. These pumps play a critical role in transporting wastewater through treatment stages such as screening, aeration, sedimentation, and filtration. Increasing environmental regulations related to wastewater discharge and the growing adoption of water reuse strategies are expected to further strengthen demand for wastewater pumping solutions over the coming years.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global industrial water & wastewater pump market in 2025, accounting for around 45% of the total market share. The region's leadership is primarily driven by expanding industrial production, rapid urban development, and significant investments in water and wastewater infrastructure across emerging economies. Countries such as China and India continue to expand sewage treatment capacity, upgrade municipal water systems, and develop large-scale industrial facilities, all of which require reliable pumping systems. With continued infrastructure development and growing environmental awareness, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominant position in the global market throughout the forecast period.

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Top Companies Strengthening the Global Industrial Water & Wastewater Pump Industry

Prominent companies shaping the competitive landscape include:

WILO

Ebara

ITT Goulds Pumps

Grundfos

Flowserve

Sulzer

KSB

Xylem

Pentair

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

Shanghai Kaiquan

CNP

LEO Group

LianCheng Group

SHIMGE

Global Industrial Water & Wastewater Pump Market Scope

By Pump Type: Centrifugal Pumps (End Suction, Split Case, Vertical (Turbine, Axial Pump, Mixed Flow Pump), Submersible Pump), Positive Displacement Pumps (Progressing Cavity, Diaphragm, Gear Pump, Others)

By Application: Water, Wastewater

By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific

Browse More Reports on Water & Wastewater Pump

North America Industrial Water & Wastewater Pump: The North America industrial water & wastewater pump market is estimated at USD 680 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 800 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.35% during 2026-32.

Global Municipal Water & Wastewater Pump Market: The Global municipal water & wastewater pump market is estimated at USD 7.74 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 9.59 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 3.11% during 2026-32.

Middle East & Africa Municipal Water & Wastewater Pump Market: The Middle East & Africa municipal water & wastewater pump market is estimated at USD 355 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 400 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1.72% during 2026-32.

Europe Industrial Water & Wastewater Pump Market: The Europe industrial water & wastewater pump market is estimated at USD 1.22 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 1.48 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.8% during 2026-32.

South America Industrial Water & Wastewater Pump Market: The South America industrial water & wastewater pump market is estimated at USD 175 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 205 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.29% during 2026-32.

Middle East & Africa Industrial Water & Wastewater Pump Market: The Middle East & Africa industrial water & wastewater pump market is estimated at USD 265 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 305 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.03% during 2026-32.

South America Municipal Water & Wastewater Pump Market: The South America municipal water & wastewater pump market is estimated at USD 275 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 315 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1.96% during 2026-32.

Asia Pacific Industrial Water & Wastewater Pump Market: The Asia Pacific industrial water & wastewater pump market is estimated at USD 2 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 2.67 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 4.21% during 2026-32.

North America Municipal Water & Wastewater Pump Market: The North America municipal water & wastewater pump market is estimated at USD 1.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 1.39 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1.76% during 2026-32.

Europe Municipal Water & Wastewater Pump Market: The Europe municipal water & wastewater pump market is estimated at USD 1.51 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 1.8 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.54% during 2026-32.

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