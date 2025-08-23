Industrial Steam Generation Outlook worth 12,780.0 billion kg by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Industrial Steam Generation Outlook is anticipated to grow from estimated 9,856.7 billion kg in 2024 to 12,780.0 billion kg by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The Industrial Steam Generation Outlook is constantly growing due to the growing focus on enhancing energy efficiency, operational safety, and environmental sustainability across industries, as well as the rising demand from manufacturing, chemical processing, food & beverages. This growth is further supported by the increasing need for reliable and cost-effective heat sources to meet expanding production capacities and heightened awareness of carbon emission reduction and resource optimization. Technological advancements, such as high-efficiency boilers, waste heat recovery systems, and renewable-powered steam generation solutions, are becoming essential as industries face pressures from stricter emission norms, fluctuating fuel prices, and the need for operational resilience.

Browse 60 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 130 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Industrial Steam Generation Outlook - Global Forecast to 2030'

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=34650415

By temperature, 150–250°C segment to be second-largest segment in Industrial Steam Generation Outlook during forecast period.

The 150–250°C temperature segment is projected to hold the second-largest Industrial Steam Generation Outlook share during the forecast period, driven by its extensive application in medium-to-high pressure processes. Industries such as chemicals, pulp & paper, and pharmaceuticals rely on this temperature range for efficient heat transfer, sterilization, and process optimization. Its ability to support more energy-intensive operations makes it a preferred choice for continuous and large-scale industrial activities. Furthermore, adopting advanced boiler designs and heat recovery systems operating within this range enhances energy efficiency and reduces operational costs, contributing to the segment's strong market position.

North America to hold second-largest market share during forecast period.

North America is expected to maintain a significant share of the Industrial Steam Generation Outlook during the forecast period, supported by a well-established industrial base in sectors such as chemicals and food & beverages. The region's focus on upgrading aging steam generation infrastructure with high-efficiency and low-emission systems is a key driver of growth. Stringent environmental regulations from agencies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are accelerating the adoption of cleaner and more sustainable steam technologies. Additionally, advancements in automation, IoT-enabled monitoring, and predictive maintenance are boosting operational efficiency and reducing downtime. The presence of leading boiler manufacturers and technology providers in the region further strengthens its market position.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=34650415

Key Market Players

Prominent companies in this market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (United States), Bosch Industriekessel GmbH (Germany), Thermax Limited (India), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Doosan Enerbility (South Korea), Parker Boiler (United States), Forbes Marshall (India) which are the market leaders in the Industrial Steam Generation Outlook.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Get access to the latest updates on Industrial Steam Generation Outlook

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg