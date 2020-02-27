Industrial PC Market Worth $5.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Industrial PC Market by Type (Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded, and DIN Rail), Data Storage (HDD, SSD), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), Maximum RAM Capacity, Industry (Process, Discrete), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial PC Market is estimated to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2025 from USD 4.4 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. The market growth is fueled by increasing demand for industrial IoT, a steady shift towards digitalized manufacturing from traditional methods, growing awareness for resource optimization in manufacturing industries, and stringent regulatory compliances.

"Panel IPC to hold the largest size of the industrial PC market from 2020 to 2025."

Panel industrial PCs are the most commonly used industrial PCs in the process and discrete industries for data acquisition and process control operations. These PCs are designed to operate in rugged industrial environments to meet the requirements of visualization applications in the manufacturing industries. The distinctive features of panel industrial PCs include compact chassis, high performance, enhanced flexibility, improved safety control, and user-friendly touchscreens.

"SSD market to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period"

The solid-state drive (SDD) data storage medium is made from silicon microchips used in industrial PCs. One of the most significant attributes of SSD is that it is devoid of mechanical parts, which allows swift and smooth data transfer to and from the storage medium. Due to this, the data transfer occurs at a considerably higher speed, thereby enhancing the expectable lifespan of this storage medium. This data storage medium offers several advantages over conventional rotating data storage medium.

The distinguishing features of SSD include its quick operation, lighter weight, high reliability, and enhanced energy efficiency. These characteristics are expected to propel the demand for industrial PCs incorporated with SSD across a wide range of industries. Also, the declining ASP of SSD devices is boosting their adoption in an extensive range of industrial practices.

"Direct sales market for industrial PC to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period"

The direct sales channel offer various advantages to the industrial PC manufacturers; they cater to the customization requirements of the end-user industries and eliminate resellers' markup and the costs and risks associated with carrying large finished goods inventories. Due to these factors, the market for direct sales channels is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

"Industrial PC market for discrete industries to grow at higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025"

The discrete industries are often characterized by the production of individual or separate units; wherein units can be produced in low volume with high complexity or high volumes with low complexity. The increasing demand for improved process flexibility and enhanced efficiency, comprehensive integration of quality and regulatory requirements, harmonized production processes for optimum supply chain management, and the constant pressure of reducing maintenance and operation costs in the discrete industries are expected to propel the adoption of industrial PCs in these industries in the near future. In addition, the advent of novel technologies and materials, an increasing number of market players venturing in the markets, and rising necessity of sustained plant productivity and efficiency, among others, are expected to fuel the growth of the industrial PC market for the discrete industries.

"APAC to be the fastest-growing market for industrial PCs during forecast period"

The industrial PC market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020 - 2025. Rapid industrialization, increasing infrastructural investments in the energy & power sector, and favorable government policies encouraging foreign players to enter the industrial PC market in APAC are expected to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period. The high-tech medical devices manufacturing companies are actively focusing on geographical expansions due to the growing demand for healthcare services, increasing concern pertaining to health, and rising investments in R&D. This is likely to fuel the growth of the industrial PC market in APAC during the forecast period.

Major players involved in the global industrial PC market include Advantech (Taiwan), Beckhoff International (Germany), Siemens (Germany), IEI Integration Corporation (Taiwan), Kontron S&T (Germany), Nexcom International (Taiwan), ABB (Switzerland), Avalue Technology (Taiwan), DFI (Taiwan), and American Portwell Technology (US).

