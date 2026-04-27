Industrial Packaging Market to Hit USD 114.8 billion by 2034 Owing to a Streamlined Supply Chain, at 5.5% CAGR

Driving Demand for Sustainable, Smart and Durable Industrial Packages Will Sustain the Long-term Growth Market Scenario

WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New report published by Allied Market Research titled Industrial Packaging Market by Product Type (Drums, IBCs, Sacks, Pails and Crates/Totes), Material (Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, Wood and Fiber) and Application (Chemical and Pharmaceuticals Building and Construction Food beverages Oil & Lubricants Agriculture & Horticulture & Other; Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2025-2034. The report provides detailed analysis of the global industrial packaging market with respect to key trends, size, share, growth drivers, restraints and opportunities and competitive landscape.

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Report Quick-Reference Data

Report Title Industrial Packaging Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025 to 2034 Report Code A01903 | Allied Market Research Base Year 2022 Market Size 2019 USD 56.3 billion Market Forecast 2034 USD 114.8 billion CAGR 5.5% (2025 to 2034) By Application Chemical and Pharmaceuticals

Building and Construction

Food and Beverages

Oil and Lubricants

Agriculture and Horticulture

Others By Product Type Drums

IBCs

Sacks

Pails

Crates/Totes By Material Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Wood

Fiber Regions North America | Europe | Asia-Pacific | LAMEA

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Market Size & Growth

The global industrial packaging market size was $56.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $114.8 billion by 2034, with growth principles of the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2025 to 2034. The rapid industrialization of emerging economies, globalization of supply chains and increased focus on developing sustainable & smart packaging technology are some crucial parameters that drive the robust growth of the industrial packaging market.

The increasing demand for durable and protection packaging solutions in end-use industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages and oil & lubricants, among others are notably driving the growth of PE Films. Industrial packaging systems the world over are also transforming with increased integration of automation, IoT-enabled tracking, and AI-powered packaging system. The industrial packaging market size is projected to nearly double for the forecast period due to increased international trade volumes and higher growth in global industrial output, as per Allied Market Research data.

Key Market Insights

A range of structural and cyclical forces are driving the industrial packaging market. Key growth drivers are the booming manufacturing sector and demand for efficient and sustainable packaging solutions. Many companies are using advanced packaging technologies and packaging materials to strengthen product protection, logistics optimization, carbon impact reduction.

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Key market insights include:

AI in Packaging Market Jun 2018: Click to download AI-powered intelligence that not only optimizes material used in packaging but is also capable of predicting supply chain risks is changing the outlook of industrial packaging market.

Rapid adoption of biodegradable plastics, recycled polymers, and fiber-based materials is displacing traditional non-recyclable packaging across all industrial segments.

Regulatory support and government initiatives that favors sustainable packaging are speeding up investments in recyclable materials and smart packaging systems.

In developing markets, the high initial investment in automation, raw material price fluctuations and compliance with appropriate regulations acts as major restraints on market growth.

Involvement of well-advanced protective and bulk packaging solutions due to the exponential growth of global e-commerce as well cross-border trade is further expected to epitomise market demand.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

North America and Europe are two major markets for global industrial packaging materials, with sacks holding the largest share of 24.6% of overall revenue in 2023, and expected to remain among market leader throughout the forecast period.

Based on the product type, IBCs (Intermediate Bulk Containers) held the highest CAGR of 5.7% by 2024–2032 due to their economical feature for storage and transportation of bulk liquids.

Drums, Pails and Crates/Totes are other large market sectors that provide durable one-piece stackable solutions for manufacturing, distribution and logistics operations.

By Material:

High-level industrial packaging rapidly expanded entirely through chemical and industrial applications due to the effects of versatility, durability, and cost efficiency that plastic is identified for remains an unavoidable core component.

Environmental issues and regulatory mandates across the globe are moving brands toward recyclable and sustainable alternatives; as a result, paperboard and fiber-based materials represented the fastest-growing segments.

On the other hand, metal and wood packaging are used for heavy Industrial end-uses requiring higher strength and better load-bearing capacity.

By Application:

They find application in Chemical & Pharmaceuticals and Food & Beverages sectors as stringent safety-related legislations and rising international trade are majorly fueling their growth.

Strong industrial packaging solutions are experiencing steady demand in segments such as Building & Construction and Oil & Lubricants.

Agriculture & Horticulture is a developing application set, particularly available across Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets.

Regional Insights

The industrial packaging market analysis covers 15 countries across five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific is the highest regional market in terms of industrial packaging share, contributing to almost half overall revenue globally in 2023, and during the forecast period (2024-2033), it is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.7%. Key growth drivers are rapid industrialization in China and India, strong export-driven manufacturing and rising domestic demand.

North America is the second largest market with a value of ~US$ 20 billion by 2024 due to a large-scale manufacturing infrastructure, higher acceptance of sustainable packaging technologies along with strong logistics networks.

Other regions like Europe are prominent markets due to stronger regulatory governing of the industry with greater enforcement for all aspects starting from manufacturing and utilization especially with emphasis on circular economy driving demand for recyclable and reusable industrial packaging materials.

Some of the high-potential emerging markets include Latin America and MEA, which will continue to grow owing to infrastructure development, increasing industrialization, and more adoption of innovative packaging technologies.

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Major Players in the Industrial Packaging Market

The global industrial packaging market is moderately consolidated, as the competition between leading multinational companies mainly revolves around product innovation and sustainability commitments, geographic expansion, and strategic partnerships. The report profiles the following top players in this market:

Greif, Inc. — A global leader in industrial packaging products and services

BWAY Corporation (Mauser Packaging Solutions) — Provides reconditioning and production of industrial packaging.

Schutz GmbH & Co. KGaA — manufacturer of IBC systems as well as innovative container evaluations.

Mondi plc. – A global leader in packaging and paper solutions.

Bemis Company — Manufacturer of flexible packaging products serving industrial and consumer markets.

Schoeller Allibert — Producer of returnable transit packaging systems.

Time Technoplast Ltd. — A leading Asia-Pacific provider of polymer-based industrial packaging goods.

The industrial packaging market players strategy also includes the launch of new products, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, capacity expansion and geographic diversification to gain a competitive edge over one another in the overall industrial packaging market.

Key Recent Industry Developments

Some of the most significant trends in the industrial packaging sector that are changing competition and speeding innovation include:

Packaging Systems Powered by AI: The major manufacturers started utilizing AI-powered industrial packaging systems to analyze product properties, optimize material use and predict supply chain disruptions through the optimization of operational processes leading to more sustainable operating models in 2024.

The major manufacturers started utilizing AI-powered industrial packaging systems to analyze product properties, optimize material use and predict supply chain disruptions through the optimization of operational processes leading to more sustainable operating models in 2024. Sustainable Material Innovation: Mondi announced the launch of its Flexibag Reinforced, punching above its weight as it delivers a mono-PE-based, recyclable packaging solution with enhanced mechanical properties and strengthens the trend for industrial packaging materials that fits into a circular economy.

Mondi announced the launch of its Flexibag Reinforced, punching above its weight as it delivers a mono-PE-based, recyclable packaging solution with enhanced mechanical properties and strengthens the trend for industrial packaging materials that fits into a circular economy. Strategic acquisitions Silgan Holdings completed the acquisition of Weener Plastics Holdings B.V., enhancing its portfolio of dispensing and rigid packaging solutions for personal care, food and healthcare markets.

Capacity Expansion: In response to increased demand for the next-generation of high-performance, sustainable stretch films in flexible industrial packaging, Berry Global Group significantly expanded its stretch film manufacturing facility in Tennessee.

IoT & Smart Packaging Convergence: Several industry players incorporated RFID and IoT-enabled blue-finger tracking technologies into industrial product packaging systems, enabling real-time monitoring of the supply chain, increasing traceability and improving product authentication.

Several industry players incorporated RFID and IoT-enabled blue-finger tracking technologies into industrial product packaging systems, enabling real-time monitoring of the supply chain, increasing traceability and improving product authentication. A breakthrough in bio-based packaging: Indorama Ventures, Suntory, and Neste produced the first bio-PET container made from used frying oil with global industry partners setting a new benchmark for sustainable industrial packaging.

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