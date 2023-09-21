Industrial Fractional Horsepower Motors Market to reach US$ 17.9 billion by 2033, expanding at a 5.2% CAGR- Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights presents an in-depth analysis of the Industrial Fractional Horsepower Motors Market from 2023 to 2033.

From the automotive sector to the coffee industry, these motors are poised to be the unsung heroes, driving efficiency and innovation across various end-use industries. Stay tuned for our comprehensive report to gain valuable insights into this transformative market segment.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, the industrial fractional horsepower motors market is likely to be worth US$ 10.7 billion. During the evaluation period of 2023 to 2033, a CAGR of about 5.2% is predicted.

The industrial fractional horsepower motors market will reach US$ 17.9 billion by 2033. The market for fractional HP motors is predicted to have a potential worth of US$ 7.2 billion over the forecast period.

The Miniaturization Revolution: Transforming Industries with Fractional Horsepower Industrial Motors

The growing trend of miniaturization in North America is projected to increase demand for industrial motors with fractional horsepower. Demand for portable motors that fit into small places could increase as equipment and enterprises become more compact and space-efficient. Novel fractional horsepower motors are anticipated to be widely preferred due to their small size and capacity to supply the necessary energy in confined locations.

Industries in countries such as Canada and the United States are likely to reduce the weight of their equipment through miniaturization. Motors with fractional horsepower are expected to be employed extensively in aerospace and automotive sectors that require lightweight components.

For instance, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory of the United States Department of Energy developed a production technique in April 2023 alongside Magna. It reduces carbon dioxide emissions by more than 90% and the energy needed to gather & convert waste aluminum into new auto parts by more than 50%. The business might develop lighter car parts as a result.

By 2033, the increasing acceptance and usage of robotics & automation in nations throughout Asia Pacific will likely drive sales of industrial fractional horsepower motors. These motors are expected to be used in robotics and automation to provide precise and controlled movements as needed.

Industrial motors with recently developed fractional horsepower will likely be included in control sensors and systems. These are anticipated to enable reliable feedback in completely automated operations and real-time data. Growth is predicted to be fueled by increasing demand for high precision and efficiency in businesses adopting robotics solutions.

For instance, Amway India spent over US$ 20.16 million in November 2020 to improve its factory automation, home delivery service, and digital capabilities. Amway plans to roll out offline-to-online (O2O) marketing worldwide, particularly in India. It would be done digitally to encourage and support its direct sellers in creating networks that have the potential to broaden their businesses on social media platforms.

Key Takeaways from Industrial Fractional Horsepower Motors Market Study

The market showcased a CAGR of 6.6% in the historical period from 2018 to 2022.

The United States industrial fractional horsepower motors industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.

industrial fractional horsepower motors industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033. Industrial fractional horsepower motors market in China is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.1%.

is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.1%. The United Kingdom industrial fractional horsepower motors industry is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 662.8 million by 2033.

industrial fractional horsepower motors industry is likely to reach a valuation of by 2033. By end-users, the oil & gas segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2033.

Regional Forecast for the Industrial Fractional Horsepower Motors Market by Country

Country Market Value (2033) United States Industrial Fractional HP Motor Market US$ 3.1 billion United Kingdom Industrial Fractional HP Motor Market US$ 662.8 million Chinese Industrial Fractional HP Motor Market US$ 2.5 billion Japanese Industrial Fractional HP Motor Market US$ 1.6 billion South Korea Industrial Fractional HP Motor Market US$ 761.8 million

"Increasing use of industrial fractional horsepower motors in coffee machines across the globe is predicted to drive the market. The ability of industrial to provide the consistency and accuracy required in coffee makers is resulting in the manufacturing of coffee of a higher caliber," – says a lead analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape

With several businesses present, the industrial fractional horsepower motors market is very competitive. They primarily concentrate on releasing highly robust, effective, and reasonably priced products. They are spending significant money on research and development to do this.

Leading businesses also hope to introduce specialized solutions to meet certain client requirements. They will likely distinguish themselves from their competitors and develop strong bonds with their customers.

A handful of industrial fractional horsepower motors suppliers are acquiring and merging with nearby businesses. They want to reach client bases, create breakthrough technologies, and co-develop complementary product lines. Companies might benefit from mergers & acquisitions if they want to increase their global reach and market capabilities.

Top Key Players in the Industrial Factional HP Motors Market:

ABB Group subsidiary Baldor Electric Company offers a variety of industrial motors, including motors with industrial fractional horsepower. It provides servomotors, gear motors, and DC & AC motors for industrial automation, HVAC systems, and commercial equipment.

In terms of electric controllers and motors, WEG Electric Corporation is a pioneer. It offers a complete selection of horsepower motors, including single-phase, three-phase AC, and specialty motors. Its industrial fractional horsepower motors are widely employed in the machinery, agriculture, and industrial automation sectors.

Find More Valuable Insights into Industrial Fractional Horsepower Motors Market

The research report analyzes the demand for industrial fractional horsepower motors. The global industrial fractional horsepower motors market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, several macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background.

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market has been analyzed based on end-user (oil & gas, pulp & paper, metal & mining, food & beverage, and other) and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on diverse players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both supply-side and demand factors.

