Industrial Films Market worth $49.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Industrial Films Market by Film Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PET/BOPET, PP/BOPP, CPP, PVC, Polyamide/BOPA), By End-use Industry (Transportation, Construction, Industrial Packaging, Agriculture, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Industrial Films Market size is expected to grow from USD 39.4 billion in 2020 to USD 49.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Industrial films are used across industries, such as agriculture, transportation, electrical & electronics, photovoltaics, construction, industrial packaging, medical, and aerospace. In the industrial films market, agriculture is the key end-use industry owing to the wide applications of these films as greenhouse films, mulch films, silage films, and others in this sector.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=227835863

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Films Market"

100 – Market Data Tables

39 – Figures

185 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-film-market-227835863.html

The LLDPE segment is the largest type of industrial films.

The industrial films market has been segmented based on film type into LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PET/BOPET, PP/BOPP, CPP, PVC, Polyamide/BOPA and others. Among these types, the LLDPE segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019 and is likely to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. The market growth in this segment is attributed to their wide applications and superior properties such as impact & tensile strength and heat sealability LLDPE is replacing LDPE in many areas such as industrial packaging and agriculture, but there are some differences in their properties that make both these films suitable for diversified applications.

The agriculture end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global industrial films market during the forecast period.

The agriculture end-use industry segment is growing rapidly. The decreasing arable land, coupled with rising demand for food, which is driving the need for modern farming techniques, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for plastic films in the agriculture industry. The segment is expected to dominate the industrial films market owing to the rising need for food, driven by the growth of the global population. This has led to the development of advanced cultivation methods that can increase crop productivity and resist climatic changes

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=227835863

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global industrial films market during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to be the leading industrial films market during the forecast period. The growth in this region can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for industrial films from the end-use industries, especially agriculture, construction, transportation and medical. The market is witnessing moderate growth, owing to increasing application, technological advancements, and growing demand for these resins in the APAC and Europe.

Saint-Gobain (France), Berry Global group (US), SKC Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Toray (Japan), and Eastman (US), DSM-RKW SE (Germany) and 3M (US) are the leading industrial films manufacturers, globally.

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Report & consulting

Related Reports:

Bonding Films Market by Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane), Technology (Thermally Cured, Pressure Cured), End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Packaging), Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/bonding-film-market-207621328.html

Automotive Films Market by Film Type (Window Films, Wrap Films, Paint Protection Films), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-films-market-144449362.html

Polyfilm Market by Resin Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, BoPP, CPP, PVC, BoPET, BoPA), End-use Industry (Agriculture, Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Medical) and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyfilm-market-4979094.html

Agricultural Films Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, Reclaim, EVA, HDPE), Application (Greenhouse Film, Mulch Film, and Silage Film), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/agricultural-mulch-films-market-741.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-film-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-film.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets