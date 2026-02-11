Industrial Fasteners Market worth $115.67 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Industrial Fasteners Market by Material (Metal, Plastic), Type (Bolts, Screws, Nuts, Washers, Rivets), Product (Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non-Threaded, and Aerospace Grade), Application, Sales Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032', the industrial fasteners market was projected to grow from USD 91.04 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 115.67 billion in 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.48% during the forecast period.

Industrial Fasteners Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2025 Market Size: USD 91.04 billion

2032 Projected Market Size: USD 115.67 billion

CAGR (2025-2032): 3.48%

Industrial Fasteners Market Trends & Insights:

The rising demand from the automotive sector, the increase in the adoption of new energy sources such as wind and solar and expanding infrastructure spending globally are expected to drive market growth. New deals and developments, including strategic acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, investments in new technologies, and innovations in products, are reshaping the industry landscape.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the market accounting for 48.8% of the total market share, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.27%.

By material, the metals segment was the largest segment with a market size of USD 76.90 billion in 2024.

By type, the bolts segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2032.

By product, externally threaded segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The indirect sales segment dominated the market, with 72.2% in terms of value and 75.6% in terms of volume in 2024.

By application, the automotive segment is expected to hold the largest share and grow at a CAGR of 2.61%.

Major market players have adopted both organic and inorganic strategies, including acquisitions, partnerships and expansions. Illinois Tool Works Inc., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., SFS AG, Lisi Group, and Bulten AB are identified as star players in the market due to their strong business strategies like product launches, innovation, and expansion.

Shanghai Autocraft Co., Ltd. and Growermetal S.p.A., among others, have distinguished themselves as stop startups and SMEs due to their strong product portfolio and business strategy.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Industrial Fasteners Market'

349 - Tables

60 - Figures

300 - Pages

The industrial fasteners market is growing due to the rising automotive sector, growing infrastructure investments, and advancements in manufacturing technologies.

By material, the plastic segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

Plastic-based industrial fasteners hold the second-largest market share, as they have satisfied the growing need for lightweight, cost-effective, corrosion-resistant fasteners. Electronics, automotive interiors, appliances, and new energy systems are denting the use of plastic fasteners where electrical insulation, chemical resistance, and vibration damping are important. The move to lighten cars and machines, particularly electric cars, is driving up their uptake. Plastic fasteners also make assembly easier, are less galvanically corrosive with metals, and enable the automated production of many units in large volumes. There is also the development of high-performance polymers such as nylon, PEEK, and reinforced plastics, with their use expanding into more demanding applications; in this case, the type of fasteners is growing even faster than traditional metal fasteners.

By type, the bolts segment is expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The category of fasteners that is expected to grow most rapidly is bolts, since they are needed in high-load, safety-critical, and structural use in the swiftly growing industries. The development of infrastructure, building, wind power, mining, and heavy-building machinery is expanding rapidly to stimulate significant demand for high-strength bolts, which offer strong clamping and long-term joint stability. The growth in the number of renewable energy systems, particularly of wind turbines and solar systems, is boosting the demand for precision-engineered bolts in large quantities. Also, bolts are increasingly used by automotive, aerospace, and industrial equipment manufacturers in assemblies that need preload control, straightforward inspection, and maintenance. Tighter safety measures and the joint requirements are durable and resistant to vibrations, further increasing the adoption of bolts, leading to the rapid increase of the market segment of fasteners.

By application, the new energy segment is expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The industrial fasteners' new energy application is growing at the fastest pace due to large-scale investments in renewable energy and energy transition infrastructure worldwide. For wind turbines, solar mounting systems, EV batteries, hydrogen plants, and energy storage systems, large volumes of high-strength, corrosion-resistant, and fatigue-resistant fasteners are needed to ensure long-term structural integrity. Such projects usually work under severe conditions that require sophisticated coatings, stainless steel, and smart fasteners. There are also high rates of capacity additions, government incentives, and long project life cycles, which contribute to sustained and significant consumption of fasteners, making new energy the fastest-emerging application segment.

Europe accounted for the third-largest share of the industrial fasteners market in 2024.

The third-largest industrial fasteners market is Europe, with its developed manufacturing base and diverse industrial segments, including automotive, renewable energy, machinery, and construction. The region's high-quality standards and regulatory requirements are factors driving demand for niche fasteners, including corrosion-resistant fasteners. The constant development of infrastructure, the modernization of machinery, and the development of renewable energy sources provide a stable demand for replacements and new installations. In the fastener market in industrial Europe, renewable energy is gaining increasing importance. The area is also home to fast-developing wind, solar, and hydro power plants, where high-strength, corrosion-resistant fasteners are needed for turbines, mounting systems, and the support infrastructure of solar panels.

Kay Players

The industrial fasteners market comprises major players such as Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), SFS AG (Switzerland), Lisi Group (France), Bulten AB (Sweden), and Kowlner Rawlplug IP (Poland), and others are covered in the industrial fasteners market. Acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and expansions are among the major strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their positions in the industrial fasteners market.

